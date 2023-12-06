Yes, the Xbox Series X really is just $349 at Walmart right now

Considering buying an Xbox Series X this Holiday season? Stop whatever it is you're doing right now and check out this unbelievable Walmart discount.

The big box US retailer has slashed the price of the Xbox Series X down to just $349. That's a massive $150 saving over the usual retail price of $499. For context, no console deals during Black Friday even came remotely close to this. So if you held off purchasing Microsoft's flagship system then, you definitely made the right call.

And if you're in the market for something a bit cheaper, Walmart has also discounted the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle - which comes with in-game currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys - has dropped to just $269 at Walmart (was $299). See below for more details on both discounts.

Today's best Xbox Series X and Series S deals

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 at Walmart

Save $150 - This frankly absurd Xbox Series X discount makes the console the same price as a Nintendo Switch OLED. Plus, that additional $150 in your pocket can then be put towards more games or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Sensational value. Price check: Best Buy - $499.99

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was $299 now $269 at Walmart

Save $30 - A relatively smaller saving compared to the colossal Xbox Series X deal above, this is nonetheless a fantastic price for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle, especially if you're eyeing up playing free-to-play titles like this bundle features. Price check: GameStop: $299.99

Not in the US? Fear not. We've rounded up the very best prices for the Xbox Series X across the globe below. No matter your region, check the following list for the most competitive price in your area.

Planning to jump on this deal? Consider checking out our guides to the very best Xbox controllers and best Xbox Series X headsets for up-to-date recommendations on top hardware.