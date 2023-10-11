This Xbox Prime Day deal has the WD Black C50 expansion card $5 cheaper than its Seagate rival

It's been a superb Amazon Prime Day sales period for Xbox Series X|S storage solutions. Case in point, this current discount for the WD Black C50 1TB internal storage card drops it to a record low price at Amazon US right now.

A contender for one of the stronger Prime Day gaming deals today, US shoppers can buy the 1TB WD Black C50 for just $124.99, down from its usual retail price of $149.99. This means it's beating rival Seagate's 1TB Xbox Expansion Card deal (currently at $129.99) by $5, making it the cheaper option if you're looking to add a substantial amount of storage to your console.

In the UK, you can also pick up the 1TB WD Black C50 for just £129.99, a £20 saving off of its £149.99 retail price. Here, the 512GB model also sees a slight discount, dropping to £79.99 from its usual £89.99 rate.

As triple-A games especially are growing larger and larger by the year, additional storage options are becoming an increasingly common purchase. However, these cards typically don't come cheap, which is why deals like those above are an excellent way to effectively double your console's storage for less.

Today's best WD Black C50 deal

No matter where you live, we've rounded up the best deals for the WD Black C50 in your region, so you can shop in the confidence that you're getting the best deal where you are.

For more top Xbox deals, consider browsing our guides to the best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, as well as our best Prime Day Xbox controller deals for top discounts on must-have accessories.