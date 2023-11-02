Beat Black Friday by snagging our favorite Xbox headset for its lowest-ever price right now

We're starting to see early Black Friday gaming deals that are going to be seriously hard to beat - and this one right here is another prime example - and what's even better is that it's available in the US and the UK.

The below Black Friday gaming headset deal gets you our favorite Xbox One headset for a record, lowest-ever price, and offers unbeatable value - weeks before Black Friday itself. The excellent SteelSeries Arctis 9X is now just $99.99 at Amazon (was $193.50) in the US, and in the UK, also at Amazon, the same headset is just £99.99 (was £194.99).

This deal represents wild value for money. Yes, the Arctis range has been superseded now, but SteelSeries quality endures, and this is still one of the best Xbox One headsets but it also is a superb Xbox Series X headset. Getting it for this price really is, simply put, getting a $200 / £200 headset for less than half price - it's basically moved down nearly two whole categories.

As a result, we heartily recommend jumping on it now as we can't foresee that going much, if any, lower over Black Friday itself. It's a superb headset offering incredible audio quality, dual connectivity, and strong battery life - and it's designed specifically for Xbox consoles. Nice.

In the US, this was selling for as high as $200 just last month, and the lowest you could have got it in the past 6 months was about $130 - and it's never, ever been close to $100, let alone dropped below it (by one cent, I know). In the UK, it was also way higher recently selling at £185 last month. This further reinforces the value on offer here - it's nigh-on literally incredible.

Yesterday we highlighted an awesome PS5 wireless gaming headset deal, and quite frankly, we wish there was an equivalent of today's Arctis 9X offering for PlayStation users too - it's that good.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was $193.50 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $93; lowest ever price - This is the lowest-ever price for the excellent Arctis 9X. This is a premium gaming headset in everysend of the word and getting it for practically half price is incredible. Jump on this now, and forget about Black Friday. Price check: Best Buy - $99.99 | Walmart - $139.99

SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was £194.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Save £95; lowest ever price - The same deal is available in the UK, which is absolutely wonderful news. This is also a record low and one that should be jumped on right now if you need a new headset, or want a quality upgrade on the cheap. Price check: Argos - £139.99 | Game - £149.99

Keeping your options open? Check out some of the latest, lowest prices on headsets wherever you are right now below, courtesy of our price-finding tech.

Don't forget all the other discounts coming our way soon, like the Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday gaming chair deals, and Black Friday video game deals.