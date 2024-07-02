UK gamers can go big right now with a price cut on the premium Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor

If you've been holding out for a deal on a top-class, premium gaming monitor in the UK then this is the deal that could scratch that itch and then some.

The superb Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor has got a big chunk off its price right now and is down to just £910 at Dell (was £989.01).

This 80 quid (or so) discount isn't too massive, we know, but it is the first good-sized price cut that we think we've seen on the premium monitor since it came out. That's noteworthy given it's likely one of the very best gaming screens out there, and is pined for by many (including yours truly).

If you've been saving up for this screen ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then this extra sliver off might just be enough to help you pull the trigger. You can see more information on the deal below, and some details on the specs a bit further down.

Today's best 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor deal

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: was £989.01 now £910 at Dell

This is the first decent discount we've seen, as far as we can tell, and is a very handy chunk off the price tag to make it somewhat easier to stomach. Still, this is widely regarded as the best gaming monitor going so it's a hell of a saving if you've been wanting a high performance screen. US price: Dell - $1,199

The AW3225QF is a staggeringly good monitor and is regarded in the industry as one of the top screens you can get. It offers something for everyone (aside from an ultrawide ratio) given its 4K resolution, 32-inch QD-OLED panel, 0.03ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. It's not only perfect as a PC gaming monitor, but also one of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X that money can buy.

If you're not in the UK, then fear not as our price-finding tech below will search the web and show the latest and lowest prices wherever you are in the world.