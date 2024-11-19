This Walmart DualSense deal brings the price of my very first colorful PS5 pad down to its lowest price since last Black Friday

They're proving popular, but we've got another cracking early Black Friday PS5 DualSense deal for anyone looking for a new pad right now.

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart currently has the best DualSense deal we can find, and it's on one of the very first alternate colorways - and the first non-white controller I bought years ago when it initially came out. Crashing to its lowest price since last November, the Cosmic Red DualSense can be yours for $65.98 at Walmart (was $79.99).

This made my live Black Friday PS5 Pro deals coverage yesterday, but given it's the best DualSense deal I can find right now, by some distance, it's definitely worth highlighting on its own merit. For reference the UK price of £54.95 at Amazon (was £69.99) is pretty good if you need a controller right now, but not a price we haven't seen recently.

Today's best PS5 Dualsense deal

We recently covered a different DualSense deal at Walmart that was the best of the season thus far, but that sold out, sadly. As a result, this is the next best deal on the PS5 controller right now. As Black Friday PS5 controller deals go - as part of the wider Black Friday PS5 deals - this is still definitely worth jumping on should you need an extra pad right now. a cracker. However, it is worth noting that we think we'll see more DualSense prices drop next week as we race toward the big day.

Also, remember that we might see 30th Anniversary Collection restocks this week as part of the products' launch on November 21.

If you're outside the US or want to keep abreast of the latest and lowest prices on any DualSense variant, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below has you covered, showing you the best deals wherever you are.