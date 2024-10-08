This is the only PS5 monitor deal you need to consider this Prime Day - and it's not even at Amazon

While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is now in full swing, we've spotted what is perhaps the best deal on a premium 4K gaming monitor away from the big retailer.

Cutting to it: you can get the superb Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor for a record-low price of $999.99 at Dell right now (was $1,199.99). This $200 saving makes the price of this premium panel far more palatable and could be just the ticket if you've been holding out for a premium 4K monitor this year.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

Among the wider Amazon Prime Day deals, this one is hard to ignore at a competing retailer - the monitor is that good and should be on every gamer's wishlist if a monitor upgrade is on the cards.

If you can't quite stretch to that price range, then Dell also has you covered with a 4K monitor from its own G-series monitor line. The G3223Q is down to just $509.99 at Amazon (was $699.99) and in the UK this monitor represents excellent 4K monitor value at £439.99 at Amazon (was £589).

Today's best PS5 and 4K gaming monitor deal

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell

This discount means the brilliant 4K QD-OLED monitor matches its record-low price and should not be missed if a new screen was on your upgrade list this year - or to team with a PS5, Xbox Series X, or PS5 Pro. UK price: £989 at Dell

However. Just to make sure bases are covered a bit further down the price spectrum, especially as there's no UK discount on the AW3225GF currently, there is another solid option.

Dell G3223Q 32-inch 4K gaming monitor: was $699.99 now $509.99 at Amazon

If the Alienware model is a bit of a stretch, then Dell's own G-series 4K monitor might be just the ticket too. This is only about 10 bucks off its lowest ever so it's offering excellent value. However, the best deal on this monitor is probably in the UK with it dropping to a lowest-ever price. UK price: was £589 now £439.99 at Amazon

The Alienware AW3225QF is a staggeringly good gaming monitor and we absolutely think it's one of the top few gaming screens going no matter your platform. Our reviewer, Zak, said it provides "nothing short of an epic gaming experience" and that "for an OLED panel, at this price, it’s unlike anything else."

In terms of particular specs, you're getting a 32-inch QD-OLED panel in that glorious 4K resolution, a 0.03ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate, all packed into a beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. This could be the last monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X that you'll ever need, let alone a top one for PC players. As a result, it's perfect if you've placed a PS5 Pro pre-order or pre-ordering one of the new Xbox consoles too.

The Dell G3223Q is less bombastic and world-beating by nature but is still a spectacular 4K gaming monitor that will serve anyone on PS5, Xbox, Switch, or PC incredibly well. It will offer a 32-inch curved screen experience, HDMI 2.1 ports, and Display HDR 600 to name a few of its specs.

Today's best Alienware AW3225QF and Dell G3223Q deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK