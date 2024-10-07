The PS5 Slim Digital Edition sees its price drop to under $400 at Amazon before Prime Day even starts

October's Amazon Prime Day - or Big Deal Days event - doesn't properly kick off until tomorrow (October 8), but some stellar gaming deals are already coming to light. Case in point; Sony has just cut the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition for the first time in months.

Right now, you can pick up the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for $399.99 at Amazon (was $449.99). That's a tempting $50 saving and just a buck shy of the console's lowest-ever rate at the retailer.

PlayStation console savings are especially rare, even when compared to the discount-shy Nintendo Switch (which, incidentally, you can also save on right now thanks to this Woot price drop). As a result, we recommend jumping on this deal while it lasts if you want to secure the latest PS5 version for less.

Today's best PS5 Slim Digital Edition deal

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

With a slimmer, more space-friendly build and a true 1TB of storage space, the Slim is the option to go for if you're a fully digital gamer. Right now, this is a fantastic option if you're not committed to dropping $700 on the upcoming PS5 Pro model.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition has some key differences from the original launch model from 2020. For one (and the clue's in the name here, we suppose), it's a slimmer and sleeker build - maintaining that stark white-on-black aesthetic while cutting down on overall size. As this is the Slim model, you also have the option of purchasing a PS5 disc drive separately should you wish to upgrade to a physical machine. This isn't possible with the 2020 model.

You're also getting a full 1TB of storage space here. Unlike the original digital model, the Slim has already accounted for the space taken up by the console's operating system. That's overall more space for more games - perfect if you're planning on picking up a PS Plus subscription.

Furthermore, our guides to the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 games will help you prepare even more for your new console, whether that's with a bespoke gamepad option or a look at essential titles to play when you pick up your console for the first time.

