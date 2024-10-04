Don't wait for Amazon Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch OLED has received a rare discount at Woot

Don't wait until October's Amazon Prime Day if you're trying to get your hands on Nintendo's latest handheld console, as there's a truly incredible deal to be had right now.

You can pick up a shiny new Nintendo Switch OLED for just $299.99 at Woot (was $349.99). If you're not familiar with that name, Woot is an Amazon website that focuses specifically on delivering killer deals.

This is a $50 discount and an absolutely stellar price, taking the console right back down to its lowest-ever rate. As big discounts on Nintendo consoles are extremely rare, I would recommend snapping this one up quick.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Woot

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This is a $50 discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED at the Amazon-owned Woot website, taking the console down to its lowest-ever price. Stock is limited to just one unit per customer, but I still wouldn't be surprised if this sells out quickly.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is quite simply one of the best handheld games consoles right now. It lets you play any of the best Nintendo Switch games, including absolute must-have hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Its innovative hybrid design also means that it can be docked and played as a home console on a TV.

Want to play some co-op games? The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can be removed from the console and used individually, giving you two peripherals at no additional cost. Compared to the base model Nintendo Switch, the OLED also boasts more storage, a larger screen, and better speakers.

We awarded it four out of five stars in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, with a lot of praise going towards just how enjoyable the handheld play experience was. Although a potential Nintendo Switch 2 is undoubtedly on the way, this is still a great chance to dive into everything that Nintendo's latest and greatest system has to offer for less.

If you're outside of the US or just want to browse some of the other deals available, you can see some of the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals in your region below.