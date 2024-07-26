The next limited edition DualSense has been revealed and it’s inspired by Concord

The next limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller has been revealed by Sony and it features a design based on the upcoming multiplayer shooter Concord.

Judging by the images that have been released so far, it might just be one of the most attractive limited edition DualSense variants yet. It uses the same base colors as the regular Midnight Black controller, but with some detailed red and blue prints that lend it a very distinctive ‘70s sci-fi flare. The rear of the controller has also been printed with the game's logo.

It looks like a fantastic match for the game, though the price leaves a lot to be desired. The Concord limited edition is set to be the most expensive DualSense Wireless Controller so far, coming in at an eye-watering $84.99. That’s $5 more than the lovely Marvel’s Spider Man 2 limited edition controller that launched last year and quite a steep ask, even if it does look good.

It's currently available for pre-order at PlayStation in the US and is set to release on August 23 this year. There’s currently no word on whether this controller will be available outside of the US, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some listings in other regions begin to show up over the coming days.

Concord, which is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC, received an early access beta earlier this month which ran between July 12 and July 14. There was also an open beta one week later, which kicked off on July 18 and ran until July 21. Neither of these seem to have made much of a lasting impression, however.

This week developer Firewalk Studios also confirmed that Concord will not have a battle pass, stating that they “wanted to focus our attention on making Concord a rewarding and robust experience on day one.” The game will still features microtransactions though, allowing players to purchase cosmetic character skins.

You might also like...