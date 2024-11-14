The gorgeous Nocturnal Vapor Xbox controller just got an excellent price cut at Walmart ahead of the Black Friday deals

One of the nicest Xbox Wireless Controller color variants just got a pretty excellent discount over at Walmart ahead of the Black Friday sales event.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller - Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition for $59.99 (was $69) at Walmart. A modest saving on paper, for sure, but when you factor in that this model rarely gets even a half-decent discount, this offer becomes much more tempting.

Even more so when you consider that every Nocturnal Vapor controller manufactured features a unique pattern - essentially meaning that no two controllers are the same here. So, if you're really keen on owning an Xbox Wireless Controller that's genuinely unique, you should consider picking up this Nocturnal Vapor edition.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

This discount on the Xbox Wireless Controller - Nocturnal Vapor Edition is a great example of a compelling early Black Friday Xbox controller deal; it's not overly crazy in terms of sale price, but seeing a discount on one of the more sought-after models does bode well for the late-November sales event and the kinds of Black Friday Xbox deals we'll end up seeing.

Of course, at the end of the day, it's an Xbox Wireless Controller. That means you're getting rock-solid performance, great build quality, and a very impressive 30-40 hour battery life when paired with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit. As well as Xbox consoles, it's also compatible with PC, making it a robust option and certainly one of the best Xbox controllers in terms of overall value.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.