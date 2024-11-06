The 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD is perfect for PS5 and $90 off at Amazon right now

If you're looking to add a boat load of usable storage to your PS5 console, then you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this right now, as the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD has received a significant US discount at Amazon.

You're able to purchase the PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro SSD for just $139.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. While not quite a record low price here (we've seen the popular drive dip as low as $118 in the past), this is still a superb $90 saving. Better yet, this model has a heatsink already fitted, so there's no need for you to purchase one separately.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

This is simply one of the best rates we've ever seen for a 2TB SSD that's compatible with PS5. By default, the console's storage may not be enough for you if you've got a large collection of titles. So having an extra 2TB to play with can make all the difference.

The Samsung 980 Pro finds itself on our list of the best SSDs for PS5 for good reason. In our full review, we awarded it the maximum five stars thanks to its excellent performance that's comparable to the PS5's internal SSD. We also highly rated it for its longevity, believing it could be the only M.2 SSD you'll ever need for your PS5.

It'll also be a huge benefit to future PS5 Pro owners. The mid-gen upgrade console is launching tomorrow (November 7) and packs in 2TB of storage out of the box. With the Samsung 980 Pro SSD, you're bumping that up to a staggering 4TB of space with which you'd probably struggle to fill up all the way.

Both the PS5 and PS5 Pro allow for the installation of third-party M.2 SSDs. The process is extremely straightforward, though it will require you to remove your console's face plate and keep a screwdriver handy. For a full guide on doing it yourself, do be sure to check out our guide on how to install a PS5 SSD.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD in your region.