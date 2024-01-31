The 1TB Xbox Series S is at its lowest-ever price right now making it perfect upgrade for Xbox One owners

If you’ve been holding out for a brilliant deal before taking the plunge on an Xbox Series S, then it might finally be time to act because the 1TB version of the console is currently available for its lowest-ever price at Dell.

On sale for just $315.99 (was $349.99), this is the biggest saving that we have ever seen on the 1TB edition and beats out the previous lowest-ever price of $339.99 at Amazon last November. It’s a tidy saving of $34, which is more than enough to pick up a few months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or one of the best Xbox Series X games to play.

As the more premium, 1TB version of the console you also won’t have to worry about storage space limitations quite as much as you would with a base Xbox Series S - which comes fitted with a smaller 512GB SSD.

If you’re not familiar with the Xbox Series S, it is Microsoft’s more affordable current generation console. It can play all the same games as the far more expensive Xbox Series X but targets a 1440p resolution instead of 4K.

This shouldn’t matter too much unless you’re particularly concerned with visual fidelity. If you are, however, you can currently score a solid discount on the Xbox Series X at Walmart where it is on sale for only $443 (was $499). This is $6 lower than the lowest-ever price of $349 that we saw at Amazon in December, so it's still a fantastic deal if you’re after the more powerful gaming console.

