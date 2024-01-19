Seagate can't stop discounting its 1TB Xbox Expansion Card, and this latest deal is pretty brilliant

Believe it or not, the Seagate 1TB Xbox Expansion Card has received another steep discount at Amazon, taking it back down to close to its lowest-ever price which we saw during last year's intense Holiday sales events.

Right now, those of you looking for a storage upgrade for your Xbox Series X|S console can pick up the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB model) for just $149 at Amazon. That's roughly $70 off its $219.99 retail price. Furthermore, this is just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price.

UK shoppers are in luck, too, as the Seagate 1TB Xbox Expansion Card has also seen a drop to just £149 (was £254.99). That's a pretty impressive saving of well over £100 of its RRP. As a result, now's a very good time to upgrade your console's storage at an attractive rate.

Yes, this discounted price is still something we'd classify as pretty expensive, given it's still in the triple digits. The issue here is that among the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs, your choices are very limited when it comes to top storage options. Only Seagate's card, and the WD Black C50, offer an internal storage solution on Microsoft's current-gen console. And while you can store games on a USB hard drive, you will not be able to run those games without first transferring them to the console's onboard storage.

