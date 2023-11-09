This PS5 Modern Warfare 3 bundle has all you need to play this Black Friday

If you have been holding out on picking up a brand-new PlayStation 5 console, then you’re in luck. With many early Black Friday gaming deals already popping up, we’ve started to see some fantastic offers on PS5 bundles.

This brand new PS5 Modern Warfare 3 bundle deal packs everything that you need to dive right into the latest blockbuster first-person shooter (FPS), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023), into a single convenient package.

Containing the standard PS5 console, a DualSense Wireless Controller, and a copy of Modern Warfare 3, this will have you all set to dive into the Modern Warfare 3 campaign right now or multiplayer modes once they arrive.

Best of all, this bundle is currently available for just £409 at Currys, which puts its price firmly below the £479.99 RRP of just the basic console on its own. Even without the game included, this would be a fantastic deal as it is comfortably one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a PS5 console.

If you’re going to pick up this deal, we suggest acting fast as, judging by how quickly it has sold out at other retailers, it seems very likely to be out of stock soon due to high demand. For even more great PS5 specific offers, see our guide to the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

Today's best PS5 deal

PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle: £409 at Currys

Our top deal for FPS fans - Selling for well below the price of the console on its own, this is a fantastic way to get your hands on the latest PlayStation hardware and a copy of Modern Warfare 3 for less just in time for Black Friday.

The latest entry in the Modern Warfare sub-series, Modern Warfare 3 boasts stunning visuals and a handful of innovations that make full use of the PS5’s powerful hardware. This includes new Open Combat Missions in the single-player campaign, a huge departure from the more linear traditional Call of Duty structure that allows you to tackle more open-ended levels in any way that you please.

Although fan reception to the campaign has been mixed so far (we also noted a few issues in our early impressions), anticipation for the multiplayer mode, which launches on November 10, has been mounting. If you’re a fan of FPS games, then this is a great way to kickstart your PS5 library for less.

No matter where you are, we've sourced the very best PS5 deals in your region below.

Don't miss out on more brilliant Black Friday PlayStation deals. See our roundup of the best Black Friday PS5 monitor deals, the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals or the best Black Friday PS5 controller deals for more.