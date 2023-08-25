This PS5 deal gets you the console and a game bundled up for just £399.99

Currys is currently offering aggressive PS5 deals which include deep discounts on console bundles that come with some of the platform's biggest titles.

The deepest saving is reserved for the PS5 bundled with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £399.99 (was £489) for a £89 discount. This PS5 deal gets you the console for £80 cheaper than its £479.99 non-sale price, and you're getting a contender for one of the best PS5 games included as well. Alternatively, you can pick up the console on its own for £399.99 from Amazon and Game.

Other PS5 games are included in other bundles at varying prices, too. Another competitive offering bundles both the system and the aforementioned Lego title with Street Fighter 6, which is one of the best fighting games for just £439.99 (was £529). That means you're getting two games and the console for less than the RRP of the machine on its own.

Today's best PS5 deals in the UK

PS5 with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was £489 now £399.99 at Currys Key features: 4K support, up to 120fps, 3D audio, Dolby Atmos, Variable Refresh Rate. Date launched: November 2020 (console); April 2022 (game) Price history: The PS5 has enjoyed a discount to its lowest-ever price in the UK, with £89 off the system earlier in the year. However, factoring in the price of the PS5 game included, this deal actually works out cheaper. Price check: Amazon - £399.99; Game - £399.99 Review Consensus: The PS5 is an incredibly powerful current-generation console bolstered by its excellent and revolutionary DualSense controller and suite of console-exclusive IPs you won't find anywhere else. TRG: 4.5 stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4 stars | GamesRadar: 4.5 stars Buy it if: You want to see what the current-generation console generation is capable of. The PS5 has stellar software support from first and third parties as well as providing 4K gaming for a competitive price. Don't buy it if: You have a cramped gaming setup. The PS5 is large either stood up or led down so if you're working with limited space, you may want to wait until you've got the room for it.

PS5 bundle with Street Fighter 6: was £529 now £439.99 at Currys

Save £89 - This is a massive saving which includes the console and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Street Fighter 6 all for £39 less than the price of the system on its own.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes all nine movies in the long-running Sci-Fi saga being lovingly recreated brick-by-brick so you can play through four decades of the films for around 30 hours of action. As for Street Fighter 6, we gave it the full five stars in our write-up saying it's "slickly polished, packed with modes and headlined by its feature-rich online Battle Hub and ambitious single-player World Tour. It’s a fighting game for everyone, with multiple control styles and vast accessibility options".

PS5 with DualSense Charging Station: was £479 now £399.99 at EE Store

Save £79 - Currently, you're able to get yourself a PS5 console complete with a DualSense Charging Station (a £25 value) which really means you're saving a total of £104 on the base price.



Once you've secured the system, get the full experience with one of the best PS5 accessories, and make room for more titles on PS Plus or with one of the best SSDs for PS5.