These are the best PS5 console and bundle deals I can find this Prime Day – and you can save up to £115
I can probably justify one more console... right?
I've been gaming for over 35 years, which is why I always look forward to Amazon Prime Day sales. There are always so many great discounts available on consoles, accessories, and games that you can grab yourself a sackful of savings, kitting out your gaming setup for much less. And the deals that have most made me sit up and take notice so far this Prime Day are a handful of more-than-decent PS5 bundle and console deals.
There are multiple deals and price comparisons below, but I'll happily pick out some of my highlights here. Assuming you just want the gorgeous current-gen console for as cheap a price as you can, check out the massive £100 Amazon Prime Day saving on the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. It's currently on offer for £329 (was £429) at Currys – that's a seriously low price, landing you the high-end PS5 for less money than the Nintendo Switch 2.
Right at the other end of the spectrum, there's also a very generous deal on Sony's most high-end offering. You can currently buy the PlayStation 5 Pro for £645 (was £699) at EE, which is a serious saving for one of the most cutting-edge consoles on the market.
The bargain price on the Playstation 5 Slim Disc Edition is also well worth considering – it's on sale for £424 (was £479.99) at Amazon, which is a pretty hefty £56 saving. But, if you want my personal tip, I'd say the huge £115 discount on the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition – NBA 2K26 Bundle is the one you're most going to want to go for. On sale for £424 (was £539) at Very, that deal not only nets you the slam-dunk sports sim but it'll cost you no more than Amazon's price for the standalone console.
Prime Day PS5 deals in the UK
Not only does the PlayStation 5 Slim offer the same stunning graphics and scintillating gameplay as its chonkier stablemate, it also packs a whopping 1TB SSD into its svelte frame. And this hearty £55.99 discount makes it even more irresistible than ever.
Price check: £479.99 at PlayStation Direct | was £479 now £424 at Very | was £479.99 now £424.99 at Argos | was £479.95 now £434.95 at The Game Collection
Live out your dream as a shooty hoops superstar with this cracking PS5 & NBA 2K26 console bundle. And this deal from Very doesn't just best Amazon's price by a whole £0.99 – it also equals the best price of the PS5 Slim on its own, making this deal the MVP in my book.
Price check: was £479.99 now £424.99 at Amazon | £479.99 at PlayStation Direct | £434 at Currys | was £479.99 now £424.99 at Argos | £434.95 at The Game Collection
One of the cheapest ways to get into current-gen gaming, this deal from Currys slashes the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition even further. While you won't get a disc drive with this model, that's a worthwhile sacrifice to make when it allows you to get this console for such a low price.
Price check: £329.99 at Amazon | £429.99 at PlayStation Direct | was £429 now £329 at Very | £329.99 at Argos | £339.95 at The Game Collection
Given the PS5 Pro is less than a year old, this £50 discount from EE is already pretty impressive. But once you've factored in everything the PS5 Pro offers – the stunning visual boost to your games provided by its Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling, its whopping 2TB of storage, the faster downloads with Wi-Fi 7 – this is even more of a steal.
Price check: £699 at PlayStation Direct | was £699 now £680 at Very | was £699 now £689 at Currys | £699.99 at Argos | was £699 now £679.95 at The Game Collection
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK – quick links
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
