I've been gaming for over 35 years, which is why I always look forward to Amazon Prime Day sales. There are always so many great discounts available on consoles, accessories, and games that you can grab yourself a sackful of savings, kitting out your gaming setup for much less. And the deals that have most made me sit up and take notice so far this Prime Day are a handful of more-than-decent PS5 bundle and console deals.

• Check out Amazon's full sale

There are multiple deals and price comparisons below, but I'll happily pick out some of my highlights here. Assuming you just want the gorgeous current-gen console for as cheap a price as you can, check out the massive £100 Amazon Prime Day saving on the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. It's currently on offer for £329 (was £429) at Currys – that's a seriously low price, landing you the high-end PS5 for less money than the Nintendo Switch 2.

Right at the other end of the spectrum, there's also a very generous deal on Sony's most high-end offering. You can currently buy the PlayStation 5 Pro for £645 (was £699) at EE, which is a serious saving for one of the most cutting-edge consoles on the market.

The bargain price on the Playstation 5 Slim Disc Edition is also well worth considering – it's on sale for £424 (was £479.99) at Amazon, which is a pretty hefty £56 saving. But, if you want my personal tip, I'd say the huge £115 discount on the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition – NBA 2K26 Bundle is the one you're most going to want to go for. On sale for £424 (was £539) at Very, that deal not only nets you the slam-dunk sports sim but it'll cost you no more than Amazon's price for the standalone console.