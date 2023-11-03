These are the 5 early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals that I'd buy myself right now

With the Black Friday gaming deals picking up pace as we get another week closer to the end-of-month sales bonanza, we're seeing more and more opportunities to, well, avoid said bonanza.

The Black Friday PS5 SSD deals we've picked out below offer great options no matter the capacity or type of storage you need to boost. From cheap 1TB options to 4TB behemoths, and robust portable drives, there's plenty to get your attention already - and to seriously consider going for now.

My personal favorite is the first pick which sees you get 1TB of excellent Crucial P5 Plus PS5 SSD for just $58.99 at Amazon (was $79.99) - it's just such good value, and at that price, we'd be hard-pushed to tell you to sit tight just to hopefully save a couple more dollars (at best).

I've also picked out a couple of larger drives, and if you want to really go big and forget about Black Friday already this November, then may I introduce you to the Lexar NM790 4TB SSD which gets you a colossal amount of capacity for a lowest-ever price of just $206.99 at Amazon (was $229.99). At about $50 a terabyte, this is an easy recommendation.

But remember, PS5 SSDs also come in external drive form: you can get the splendid Silicon Power 1TB SSD for a great price of just $50.97 at Amazon (was $67.99) right now - only $2.50 from its lowest ever.

As early Black Friday PS5 deals go, these would be incredibly satisfying to jump on, and sort your storage out on the cheap for the capacities that they offer. You can see more information on these deals below.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB: was $79.99 now $58.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - A small saving but one that makes the excellent Crucial P5 Plus SSD a bargain, and also down to a record low. A superb offering and an easy recommendation for a cheap SSD deal right now ahead of the sales. Price check: Newegg - $83.99



Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB: $69.99 at Amazon

No discount to speak of, but a fine alternative to the above from Corsair. Even though there's no money off, this is still only two bucks off its lowest-ever price, so the value is incredibly strong here. Price check: Newegg - $83.99

Addgame A95 2TB: was $129.99 now $112.44 at Newegg

Save $10 - Not a huge discount, but if you've got a budget of around $100, can be a little flexible, and want as much storage for your PS5t for that amount, then this is about as good as it gets right now. In all honesty, we would expect this to drop below three figures later in the month but you can still be content enough at this price. Price check: Amazon - $119.44

Lexar NM790 4TB: was $229.99 now $206.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - A small saving yes, but if you want to go big and sort your storage out in one fell swoop, then this offering from Lexar is superb value for money. It wasn't long ago that we were settling for roughly $200 for 2TB - that's now halved with this deal. Price check: Newegg - $283.99

Silicon Power Rugged external SSD 1TB: was $67.99 now $50.97 at Amazon

Save $7 - As I always like to remind folk, PS5 SSDs don't just come in internal M.2 form - there are some splendid, speedy external drives that will do the trick too. This one from Silicon Power is a robust unit and is only two bucks from its record low! Remember though, this is better for transporting PS5 games and playing PS4 games. Price check: Newegg - $69.99

