PS Plus Premium subscribers can now play a 2-hour trial of Baldur’s Gate 3

Are you someone who’s been holding off from buying Baldur’s Gate 3 because you’re unsure if you’d enjoy it? If so, are you also someone who happens to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium on PS5? Anyone who said yes to both of those questions is in luck, as subscribers can currently play a two-hour trial of Larian Studios’ enormous role-playing game.

You’ll be able to do anything you want within that two-hour window, as long as time allows it. Admittedly, with a game as large as Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll probably not get very far - HowLongToBeat estimates that the average player will spend around 55 and a half hours solely on the RPG’s main story. Currently, the fastest Any% speedrun (which counts a complete run as players hitting the end of the game, by any means necessary) logged on Speedrun.com is just over three and a half hours long, so unless you come up with a wild new strategy to do it faster, even a complete speedrun would be impossible in two hours.

Even so, it’s certainly long enough to make a character and get a feel for the world and combat. Any progress you make can be transferred to the full game, too, so there’s nothing to lose by giving it a go.

Otherwise, PS Plus Premium subscribers can also try a one-hour trial of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum . Daedalic Entertainment’s action-adventure game was received very poorly when it was launched in May, so compared to Baldur’s Gate 3 (which continues to receive exceptionally high praise and accolades), it’s not exactly a must-try experience. Even so, the option is there if you want it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 recently won the Ultimate Game of the Year award at 2023’s Golden Joystick Awards and five other awards, including Best Visual Design and Best Storytelling. On top of that, developer Larian Studios won Studio of the Year.