Lord of the Rings: Gollum dev issues statement apologizing for game

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched on Friday to broadly negative reviews, claiming that the game is buggy and isn't a lot of fun. Brutally, our pals at GamesRadar describe it as "not so much an unexpected journey as it is one to avoid altogether."

Amidst this launch, developer Daedalic Entertainment has taken to Twitter to apologize for the game, claiming that the those at the studio "deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community."

A few words from the " The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ " team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjOMay 26, 2023 See more

Daedalic Entertainment has committed to improving the game, and has thanked players for their criticism, suggesting: "We understand that a game’s success relies on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players. We genuinely value your feedback and have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you have provided.

"Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential.

"Once again, we deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused, and we appreciate your understanding during this time.

"We will continue to keep you updated on our progress and provide transparent communication regarding the upcoming patches and improvements. Your passion and dedication as players have been the driving force behind our determination to make things right."

The statement seems to have its own share of bugs too, describing the game in the very first line as The Lord of Ring: Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is currently selling for £42.99 on Steam. You can buy an emote pack for £1.99 that gives Gollum six new emotes including the ability to say his catchphrase "my precious," while the Sindarin VO pack (another £1.99) will allow the Elves in the game to speak with the Elvish tongue Sindarin in their voiceover.