If you buy one PS5 accessory this Prime Day, make it this PS5 SSD that is now at its lowest-ever price

Samsung's most affordable 2TB SSD has hit an all-time price low, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Ranking among the best PS5 SSDs out there, we gave the Samsung 980 Pro five stars in our review. Back in 2022, it was one of the "fastest SSDs we've ever tested". This excellent piece of tech currently sits at 38% off on Amazon, coming in at $99.99 (was $159.99). Though not quite as blisteringly fast as the Samsung 990 Pro, the 980 Pro is a formidable SSD card, offering highly impressive speeds, and getting 2TB for less than $100 is frankly absurd value for money.

While definitely one of the best Prime Day PS5 deals out there, the 980 isn't just great for PS5 owners. The 980 Pro is one of the best SSDs out there for PC, too, and comes highly recommended. As is often the case with Samsung's SSDs, the speed does cause the card to run hot. However, since the discounted model includes a heatsink, this problem is easily taken care of. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. More on that below.

Get a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members of its Prime service, so you'll be able to enjoy Prime Day without being charged the standard monthly subscription fee. Outside of the trial, the subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99, but it's worth having even outside of the benefits of Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD with heatsink | 2TB | $99.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Save 38% - This 2TB SSD is one of the best value SSDs you'll find this Prime Day, offering tonnes of space at the lowest ever recorded price. The heat skink ensures that the card will be able to run for extended periods of time, allowing you to rapidly move data 'till your heart's content, and keep loads of PS5 and PS4 games within arms reach all at once.



If you're looking for a place to keep your library of the best PS5 games, the Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best choices you can make as a consumer, offering rapid data transfer on top of an impressive data storage capacity. This sort of value comes only once in a blue moon and is a big part of what makes Amazon Prime Day such a great opportunity for shoppers.

More of today's best Prime Day PS5 SSD deals

If you're looking for more great deals on some of the best PS5 SSDs out there, you'll be hard pressed to find one. However, our price-comparison technology will keep you updated on all the latest deals and bargains, putting all the information you need in the palm of your hands. Read on to find out more.

If you're looking to treat yourself, check out our list of Prime Day gaming deals as well as our list of the best PS5 headsets. After all, don't your ears deserve the best, too?