A PlayStation 5 Slim for AU$630 is our stonking-great Aussie gaming deal of the week

No sooner had we seen the Xbox Series X drop to its lowest price of AU$639, the PlayStation 5 – arguably the more popular of the current crop of next-gen consoles – has undercut it by AU$9 thanks to a coupon code available at The Gamesmen’s eBay store.

Yep, for just AU$630 you can now pick up the slimmed-down version of Sony’s all-conquering games console when you enter the code SLIM20 at the checkout. What makes this deal even sweeter – besides from being the lowest price we’ve personally recorded – is that it’s for the disc edition, meaning you can continue to play your legacy games library of older PlayStation games, thanks to backwards compatibility.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim disc edition | AU$729 AU$630.15 with code SLIM20 at The Gamesmen eBay store (save AU$98.85) The Gamesmen’s eBay store has already discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to AU$729 (from AU$799.95) but thanks to an extra coupon code, which appears can be used by both eBay Plus members and non-members, you can save an extra AU$99. This is for the newer slimline console, which retains the same insane levels of power as its larger sibling, but in a more convenient form factor. There’s only a limited quantity available, so if you’ve yet to snap one up, now would be the time.

Not only can the PS5 Slim disc edition play a huge library of games, including exclusives including God of War; Spider-Man and The Last of Us, but it can also double up as an Ultra HD Blu-ray player. This makes it an ideal companion for some of the best TVs , many of which are on sale now – you can check out our top picks in our best EOFY TV deals roundup – to elevate your home cinema experience.

We reckon most people know the benefits of the PS5 by now, so we’re not going to wax lyrical any further. All you need to know is that this is a fantastic price. For comparison, the same console is currently AU$668 at Amazon , so if you do happen to miss out on this eBay deal, Amazon is your next best bet.

