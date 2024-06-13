The Xbox Series X just hit one of its lowest prices ever – now AU$639

Following what was a pretty awesome show stocked-full of exciting games at the Xbox Games Showcase, there’s never been a better time to get onboard the Xbox console wagon. That’s especially true since Amazon has slashed the price of the more powerful Series X to just AU$639 – one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

And if the upcoming onslaught of games coming to the Xbox isn’t already enough to whet your whistle, don’t forget you can also subscribe to access to Xbox Game Pass, which we regard as being an incredible games subscription service. For just AU$18.95 each month – you can try it for two weeks for just AU$1 – Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to the best Xbox Game Pass games library that includes: Minecraft, Forza Horizon V, Fallout 4, The Callisto Protocol, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield and more. Game Pass Ultimatecosts just NZ$21.95p/m in New Zealand, though that tasty little 14-day trial doesn't seem to be available.

Xbox Series X | AU$799 AU$639 on Amazon (save AU$160) The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market, if raw performance and speed is the determining factor, the Series X is the best console for you. With 1TB of storage, 12 Teraflops of power (compared to the PS5's meagre 10) and capable of 4K resolution at 120 frames per second the Xbox Series X is a beast. Whether you're stepping into the current generation, switching over from PS5 or just want a console to play exclusives on, the Xbox Series X is a tasty prospect at full price and an easy recommendation at AU$160 off



This deal is also available in New Zealand, bringing the Xbox Series X from NZ$835.31 to just NZ$668.05

Of course while providing access to the best games of 2024, the Xbox Series X is also the most overqualified media streaming device on the market. Not only can the Xbox Series X take care of all your movie streaming needs via its vast support for streaming apps, and play the best Xbox games, but it’s also a fantastic Blu-ray player, capable of supporting Ultra HD Blu-ray discs for when you really want to bring the cinema experience into your home – just make sure you have one of the best TVs to support 4K content. Whether you're an avid gamer or not, the Xbox Series X is ready to be your main source of entertainment.

If you'd rather wait for the best product rather than the best deal, Microsoft recently announced new Xbox Series console models. This includes a 'robot white' Xbox Series X, new digital-only Xbox Series S in the same colourway and a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new 'galaxy black' colourway. If you're not necessarily loyal to Sony or Microsoft, the PS5 Pro is all-but guaranteed to release later this year.



With a huge new slate of games coming to the Xbox, a massive library of games available through Game Pass and an awesome array of Xbox Exclusives, though we've already seen Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush come to PlayStation, this deal couldn't be coming at a better time for buyers.

