PDP's Realmz controllers for Nintendo Switch make excellent gifts for kids - and they're on sale this Labor Day

This year's Labor Day sales are an excellent time of year to pick up gaming gifts for your kids, and the following discounts on PDP Realmz Nintendo Switch controllers fit this bill to a tee. These are themed controllers based on various officially licensed franchises, making them perfect for kids of all ages.

Right now, a range of both wired and wireless PDP Realmz controllers have been discounted as part of Amazon's Labor Day sale. First up is the PDP Realmz Pikmin controller which is currently down to just $44.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon for the wireless model. That's a new record-low price for the gamepad, too.

Next up is the Knuckles model, coming in even cheaper at $39.99 (was $59.99) for the wireless model and $21.59 (was $39.99) for the wired variant. Lastly is another highlight for Sonic fans, with the Tails Realmz wireless controller available for $49.99 (was $59.99) and the wired model coming in at $25.19 (was $31.49).

Today's best PDP Realmz controller deals

PDP Realmz wireless controller for Nintendo Switch (Pikmin): was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Inspired by Nintendo's Pikmin franchise, this - like all Realmz controllers - features a collectible figure embedded in the gamepad's translucent shell.

PDP Realmz wireless controller for Nintendo Switch (Knuckles): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

With the third Sonic movie on the way - not to mention Sonic X Shadow Generations - there's no better time to pick up a Sonic-themed controller than now, especially for fans of the punch-happy Echidna. Wired version: was $39.99 now $21.59 at Amazon

PDP Realmz wireless controller for Nintendo Switch (Tails): was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

One more for the Sonic heads out there. While this discount isn't quite as impressive as the other Realmz gamepads on offer currently, it's one that's still worth checking out for fans of Sonic's twin-tailed pal. Wired version: was $31.49 now $25.19 at Amazon

PDP Realmz wired controller for Nintendo Switch (Transformers): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The wireless model of this controller is unfortunately out of stock, but there appears to be plenty left over of this wired Transformers Realmz controller featuring an Optimus Prime head figure.

The PDP Realmz controller for Nintendo Switch may look a little gimmicky at first glance. But don't let those initial appearances fool you. Despite being a budget-friendly choice, these controllers boast solid build quality and a long-lasting battery life of around 30-40 hours. That's extremely impressive given the relatively lower price tag.

We consider the PDP Realmz controller one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers in terms of budget picks. Having expertly tested the controller ourselves for review, rest assured you're not buying some cheap knock-off cash-in here. In actuality, this is one of the better Labor Day sales discounts we've seen at Amazon this year when it comes to gaming controllers.

