One of our favorite mid-range fight sticks just got a huge discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Play fighting games and considering swapping a controller for a dedicated fight stick? Right now you can beat the upcoming sales rush with an excellent discount on what we consider an ideal entry-level fightstick that's usually in a firm mid-range price bracket.

The 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC is that stick, and at present it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 (was $119.99), beating the previous best by around six bucks. What's more, both black and white variants are on sale if you're choosy about color options. There likely won't be a better deal than this for the fight stick ahead of this month's Amazon Prime Day.

Lowest price for the 8BitDo Arcade Stick

8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox and PC: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

It's a record-low price for the superb 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox. This fighting and arcade game-specific controller works on all modern Xbox consoles as well as PC, so it's a great multiplatform option if you bounce between both.

The 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox is an ideal entry-level stick for first-time buyers looking for something more solid than a budget option. Build quality and modules are exceptional, as we've come to expect from the popular brand, and it's even fully customizable - allowing you to swap out parts like buttons and the stick should you wish down the line.

In our four-star review for the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox, we named it a perfect companion for some of the best fighting games including Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. There's also a model compatible for Nintendo Switch - the original 8BitDo Arcade Stick - but this one is unfortunately not on sale at present. That said, we'll be keeping an eye on it over the Amazon Prime Day sales event.

