New Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle revealed just in time for Black Friday

It’s finally November and, with Black Friday approaching at a rapid pace, it’s no surprise that we’re already seeing some good deals popping up here and there. This year’s Black Friday officially kicks off on November 24 and will be the perfect opportunity to score some great Black Friday gaming deals.

The latest exciting bundle reveal comes from Nintendo, who has something of an annual tradition when it comes to the Black Friday. Although significant discounts on Nintendo consoles have been hard to find over the years, the company has been reliably bringing out bundles that allow you to snag a shiny new Nintendo Switch console and a popular game together for less.

One of the most common games to appear in these bundles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and that's precisely what you'll be getting in this latest console bundle. A post on the Nintendo Australia Twitter account confirms that a Nintendo Switch OLED version of the popular bundle is finally on the way.

New #NintendoSwitch console bundles are on the way, including these games: ▶ #NintendoSwitchSports▶ #MarioKart 8 Deluxe▶ #AnimalCrossingNewHorizonsAll available from 24/11 at select retailers or My Nintendo Store. pic.twitter.com/79Dah3HowHOctober 31, 2023 See more

Releasing on Black Friday (November 24), this bundle contains a white Nintendo Switch OLED model, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership voucher - allowing you to get online and start racing against other players right away.

Although the bundle has not been confirmed for regions outside of Australia and New Zealand at the time of writing, the fact that this post also shows a few other bundles that are currently available elsewhere (such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite) strongly suggests that it’s also going to be released internationally too.

Whether you’re new to Nintendo Switch or want to upgrade your older model for a version with an improved screen and better speakers (among other nifty enhancements), then this is an ideal bundle for you.

Don’t miss out on other Black Friday savings. Visit our roundups of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals or see our picks for good Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals.