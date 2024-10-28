More 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim and DualSense restocks could drop tomorrow at PlayStation Direct

It appears that PlayStation Direct may be preparing for imminent restocks of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense tomorrow (October 29).
Listing pages for both Limited Edition products currently tell visitors to "Please check back on October 29th." I saw a similar approach at the end of last year when similar tips were left on the PlayStation Portal's pages when supply was having trouble keeping up with the demand for that bit of hardware.
As a result, I think it's as good a confirmation that we're going to get of an imminent restock and encourage those who missed out originally to bookmark those pages at Sony's storefront. If the restocks follow pre-order times, then we could (though I am guessing) be looking at a 10am ET start time.
While this also appears to be on PlayStation Direct US only, it's absolutely worth keeping your region's own page in mind tomorrow as you never know if stock could drop in line with this. If you're in the UK, I'd definitely recommend keeping tabs on PS Direct to see if that regional storefront follows suit.
Anyway, we've got both those PS Direct links below as well as a host of other links to use to check stock elsewhere in both the US and the UK.
$499.99 at PlayStation Direct (check stock)
With the listing page now saying "Please check back on October 29th.", we can only advise you to do exactly that and head straight to PS Direct tomorrow to sit on this page for the PS5 Slim - and check the other retailers below just in case they come good too.
Also check: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
UK stock checks: PS Direct | Amazon | Argos | Very | EE Store
$79.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
The DualSense has been one of the most sought-after standalone items from the whole Collection and with its PS Direct page also says "Please check back on October 29th.", then those looking to try and get one should head there tomorrow with this link. A look or camp on the other retailers below is not a bad idea either - just in case.
Also check: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
UK stock checks: PS Direct | Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | Game
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders have been basically flat-out unavailable since the day other retailers could get in on the action (October 10), though I have spotted some shoppers getting lucky at Target. PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders, on the other hand, have been slightly better with occasional restocks popping up at retailers on both sides of the Atlantic.
The broader picture of the wider PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders has been equally tough with everything selling out quickly and barely any items ever reappearing in restocks since launch dates.
It's at total odds with the regular PS5 Pro pre-orders which remain plentiful and open at a whole host of retailers in both the US and the UK.
If you're after the regular PS5 Pro, no matter where you are in the world, then our price-finding tech below will present the best prices and places to secure a pre-order right now.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.