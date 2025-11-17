Looking to upgrade your Switch games? There's a small discount on the Switch 2 console right now, taking it down to its lowest ever UK price

I certainly wasn't expecting any deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 console before Black Friday, but we're now looking at the lowest price ever for UK gamers. Given the hardware is so new, however, expect relatively small savings this year. Still, you can now grab a Switch 2 for just £385 (was £395.99) at EE.

Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Save £10.99
Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE

This is a superb Black Friday deal for Nintendo's new console. It's the lowest price in the UK since launch, given that the product only launched earlier this year. It's unlikely we'll see significant discounts on the Switch 2 in 2025, so it may be worth grabbing any deal you see.

Price check: Nintendo - £395.99 | Very - £385.99 | Currys - £395.00 | Argos - £385.99 | Amazon - £385.99 | John Lewis - £395.95

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle
Save 5%
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: was £429.95 now £409 at Amazon

If you're interested in scooping up the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle at its current discounted price, then there are loads of options at your fingertips with more than £20 off at Amazon UK - with most other retailers not far behind.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7624850?utm_custom6=LIA&deeplink=true&&cmpid=GS001&_$ja=tsid:59157%7Cacid:534-693-8244%7Ccid:20291201753%7Cagid:%7Ctid:%7Ccrid:%7Cnw:x%7Crnd:5049888724449252535%7Cdvc:c%7Cadp:%7Cmt:%7Cloc:9045986&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20291201753&utm_term=7624850&utm_content=shopping&utm_custom1=&utm_custom2=534-693-8244&GPDP=true&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=19672029107&gbraid=0AAAAAD9II9ll5kZQo78CebqCCwSudMj3c&gclid=CjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeRYES6qE9HctIfNuf6puiXuQA_Kakzt2pv44VhLR7YB8pUlpQ7ckMRoCgvwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds"><strong>Argos - £409.99<strong> | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fnintendo-switch-2-256gb-console-with-joy-con-2-mario-kart-world-black%2Fp113586930%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_BAU%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20158950478%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD2el1wcXOIwRVZmVC7NdDzfSfvsb%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeQJb43_2AgIPlNDRfNcDip1zRo7fzqXBvM6yHbNLImqfSHK7ygB9RhoC8y4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>John Lewis - £409<strong> | <a href="https://nintendo-uk.pxf.io/c/221109/1889570/22585?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.nintendo.co.uk%2Fen%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-000000000010015921%3Fsource%3Dppc%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D22554218586%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAo5X46Cfvev6iNs6Lm9365zwe0fdh%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeV0PWU4clkxwjbdS0AerI06Cmv7GpsxNe2OpWWRBvvwyH5WhHWMoZhoC-ToQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>My Nintendo Store - £429.99 <strong>| <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fnintendo-nintendo-switch-2--mario-kart-world-bundle-719947%23colcode%3D71994703"><strong>Game - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-bundle-switch-2&sref"><strong>The Game Collection - £429.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fswhw74-nintendo-switch-2-p1182974%2F%3Fcurrency%3DGBP"><strong>ShopTo - £429.85 <strong>| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31423&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fee.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-2-with-mario-kart-world-bundle"><strong>EE - £409
The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a pair of Joy-Con 2s, and each can be used by a player in games like Mario Kart World. These updated versions feature mouse mode, which allows you to turn one of the Joy-Con 2's over and use it like a mouse. The console is also capable of 120Hz gaming, with the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond set to take full advantage of the new technology.

I've loved playing my Switch 2, having picked up a Mario Kart World bundle at launch. Since then, I've reviewed Hollow Knight: Silksong on the new hardware, and spend hundreds of hours testing out mouse mode controls in Fortnite.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 below, wherever you are in the world.

