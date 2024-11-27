If you're as sick of running out of Xbox storage space as I am, you'll want to check out these Black Friday deals from Seagate and WD Black

Stop deleting your Xbox Series X|S games now as WD Black and Seagate are offering massive Black Friday Xbox deals on their storage expansion cards. As they're pretty much the only two names in Xbox internal storage card offerings, I'm always keen to cover their products when big discounts are offered, such as during this Black Friday week.

Right now, the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB) is down to $129.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon - a saving that's just 4 bucks shy of its lowest-ever price. Meanwhile, the 2TB model can be had for an impressive $193.43 (was $359.99). That's a massive discount and also a record-low price for the card.

Then there's the WD Black C50 (1TB) which has also seen a record-low reduction to just $99 (was $157.99) at Amazon. This is the one I'd personally go for if you can only choose one, especially as its speeds are comparable to Seagate's card.

Over in the UK, while there are unfortunately no super-compelling offers for the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card, the WD Black C50 (1TB) can currently be had for £118.68 (was £149.99). Not a world-beater by any means, but worth mentioning nonetheless for UK folks desiring more Xbox storage in a pinch.

Today's best Xbox Series X|S storage expansion card deals

was $157.99 now $99 at Amazon Here's a record-low price at Amazon for the excellent WD Black C50. This is the card I would recommend if you're buying an Xbox storage option for the first time at this price point, especially as it's ducked under $100 for the first time at the retailer. Price check: Walmart - $99 UK price: Amazon - £118.68

When it comes to Black Friday Xbox deals, I think an internal storage card from Seagate or WD Black should be a high priority for anyone. Especially so if you've got the base Xbox Series S which only ships with 512GB of storage. An extra 1TB or two goes a long way on Xbox consoles, especially with the value provided by the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Whether you choose the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card or the WD Black C50, you really can't go wrong with either choice. Both are comparable in terms of speeds, so if you don't particularly have any kind of brand loyalty, it's very easy to just go with whichever is cheapest if you're buying for the first time. For more information on either card, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs.

