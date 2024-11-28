I reviewed the PS5 Pro and think it's a great console, here are all the best deals I can find on it for Black Friday

I've been keeping tabs on the PS5 Pro price on both sides of the Atlantic since pre-orders opened back in September.

I reviewed the PS5 Pro earlier this month and can vouch for it being a wonderful console that offers great performance and tangible, enjoyable boosts to the way you can experience games. However, it is a bit of a niche upgrade and won't be for everyone.

Bombastic PS5 Pro Black Friday deals have, obviously, been a little hard to come by, but there are discounts to be had, particularly in the UK right now.

Cutting to it, it's slim pickings in the US, to be frank. The best price and therefore deal is over at Walmart which has shaved a mighty 99 cents off the list price to offer the PS5 Pro at $699.

In the UK, however, the discounts are a bit more clear-cut. First, the EE store is offering the lowest price of all and you can pick up the PS5 Pro for just £659 - a small miracle given we're only 20 days or so after its launch. Otherwise, you can go to Currys to get it for £689 (which includes an Apple TV+ freebie too), Very for £689, Argos for £689.99, or John Lewis for £689.

You can find more information on those deals below as well as one more US offer that might be of interest for those seeking convenience.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals in the US

Sony PS5 Pro: was $699.99 now $699 at Walmart It's not really a discount, but the fact remains that because Walmart has ignored the 99 cents of the listing price of the Pro, it has (kind of) resulted in the best US price for the Pro by default.

Sony PS5 Pro + extra DualSense: was $774.98 now $754.99 at Walmart This bundle on the PS5 Pro at Walmart throws in an extra Galactic Purple DualSense for extra convenience - though it's actually $1.99 more than buying the two items together. However, if you value convenience and getting an extra pad with your PS5 Pro then this could be a viable option - otherwise, we recommend going for the Pro and an extra pad separately. (Also, don't believe the listing price on the page as that is somewhat inflated.)

Today's best PS5 Pro deals in the UK

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE The EE Store has by far and away the best price on the PS5 Pro in the UK and is the go-to place to get a Pro on that side of the Atlantic. Even more so if you're planning on trading in your old PS5 (or other games console), as EE will offer up to £260 of trade-in value to use against the purchase of your new Pro.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699 now £689 at Currys Currys in the UK hasn't cut the price as much as EE but is throwing in 3 or 4 months of Apple TV+, 10% off an extra controller should you add one, and is also offering a trade-in service which might make for a tempting package.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699 now £688 at very.co.uk Very also has a tenner off the PS5 Pro in the UK, and is a worthy retailer to consider even if it's not got any other offerings or bits thrown in.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £689.99 at Argos Argos was the first retailer to cut the price of the PS5 Pro this month in the UK but has now stabilized the new console at £689.99 - which is still a tenner less than the MSRP and good value if you're looking for an option compared to other retailers.

Sony PS5 Pro + disc drive bundle: £798 at very.co.uk This is the kind of bundle I have been crying out for since pre-orders opened way back when. It's not a huge saving by any means - you'll save a whopping £1.99 compared to the combined list prices - but the big thing here is that this is almost the sole best way we';ve seen in the UK of getting the disc drive too. If you want to get the console only from Very you can do just that for £698 too.

As I keep tracking the Black Friday PS5 deals I keep coming back to these deals as the best ones going on the PS5 Pro right now; the best in a sea of deeper discounts on the PS5 Slim.

I loved the console myself, and while I know it isn't going to be an essential upgrade for most PS5 users or buyers it really is a superb machine, especially if you have an eye for detail or are a little sad about having to constantly choose between fidelity and performance modes. As well as my review, you can also read up on how it compares to its predecessor in our PS5 Pro vs PS5 breakdown.

If you're not in the UK, then our auto-updating price-finding tech below will provide the latest and lowest prices.