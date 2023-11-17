Get a Nintendo Switch OLED and a free game for just £300 with this stellar Argos deal

Trying to shop for a Nintendo Switch OLED ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals? You're in luck, as Argos currently has an excellent discount you may want to check out.

That's because the Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition (alongside the more standard White and Neon Blue/Red models) is going for just £299.99 at the UK retailer. Better still, you can choose a free game to go along with the console from a select list. Essentially, then, you're getting the console and a game for a total of £10 less than the retail price of the console on its own. Not bad at all.

On the store page, be sure to scroll down to the 'special offers' dropdown list and click the first option to build your offer. Here, you'll be able to select one free game from the following:

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal in the UK

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition + free game: £299.99 at Argos

A phenomenal bundle - This bundle represents an excellent chance to snag a Nintendo Switch OLED console and a free game before Black Friday has even started. It does look like stock is selling quickly, though, so be sure to act soon if you're tempted by this deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED White + free game: £299.99 at Argos

A secondary option - The Mario Red bundle is likely going to be the most popular here given it's a more limited edition. Thankfully, Argos is stocking the White Nintendo Switch OLED at the same price, still with the option to select a free game, too.

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Blue/Red + free game: £299.99 at Argos

Standard model also on sale - The more common Neon Blue/Red Nintendo Switch OLED is also on offer at Argos. Swapping out the white dock for a black one and coming with a blue and red pair of Joy-Con controllers, this bundle also comes with a free game in the special offers section.

