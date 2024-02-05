Want to get into the best fighting games with a fight stick? Check out this excellent Mayflash F300 deal

Looking to buy a fight stick in order to play the best fighting games, but not really sure where to start? You may want to check out this solid discount on the Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick.

Right now, the Mayflash F300 can be found at Amazon for just $59.99 (was $79.99). That's a strong $20 off its usual retail price. It's not quite a record-low price, but certainly a more agreeable rate that puts it in the same price bracket as many of the best PS5 controllers and best Xbox controllers.

The Mayflash F300 is by no means state-of-the-art, but it's been an excellent entry-level fight stick for a number of years now. It features eight responsive face buttons and has dedicated switches for numerous input methods. That means it's also multiplatform, compatible with all major consoles, PC, mobile and handhelds like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

There's been no shortage of excellent fighting games released over the past few months, including Tekken 8, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Under Night In-Birth 2. If you've considered getting into these games with a more authentic, arcade-adjacent input method, then the Mayflash F300 will serve you well as a superb entry-level fight stick.

Today's best Mayflash F300 deal

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Want to start your fight stick journey on a budget? Few options are better than the Mayflash F300 if you want to keep costs down. Especially so with this head-turning $20 discount. Price check: Walmart - $59.99

Not in the US? Fear not, we've rounded up the best prices for the Mayflash F300 in your region below.

