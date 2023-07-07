This Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Xbox controller deal sees it drop to its lowest-ever UK price

One of the best modular Xbox controllers is on sale for its lowest-ever price in both the UK and the US. The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a customizable controller to suit their needs. In addition to a wide range of different button setups, the controller offers fantastically low input latency and high build quality.

Easily one of the best Xbox controllers of its kind, the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is currently going for £109.99 (was £119.00) on Amazon UK and $129.99 on newegg in the US. Both prices offer great bargains on this robust, reliable, and versatile controller.

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is also highly regarded when it comes to accessibility options, too. In a review on our sister site GamesRadar, the controller was hailed as a "quality, robust and versatile gamepad" with a lot to offer for gamers with different accessibility needs. The controller can also be used for PC, ranking it among the best PC controllers regarding versatility and modularity.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro | £109.99 (was £119.00) at Amazon UK and $129.99 at newegg Save 11% - This versatile and sturdy controller is a great way to customize your gaming experience, including a wide range of different buttons and pads. The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro will help bring accessibility and mutability to your gaming setup.



For those looking for a bit of extra flair, the Thrustmaster eSwap also comes in a Forza Horizon 5 Edition, sporting some stylish stripes as well as some special modules specially designed with the best racing games in mind.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 nearly upon us, we will surely see more gamepads deals in the coming days. We'll also keep an eye on the best Xbox deals as they emerge, helping you to make the most of the bargains.

