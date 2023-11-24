These three pink peripherals are all you need for a cute gaming setup and have never been cheaper

When it comes to the field of adorable gaming hardware, few manufacturers offer more choices than Razer. The company's Quartz line of PC gaming accessories is practically overflowing with cute pink versions of some of their most popular designs and they easily rank among the best options on the market if you’re looking for something that will give your PC gaming setup that extra splash of color.

Sure, there might be no shortage of cheap pink keyboards, mice, and headsets from no-name companies all over internet shopping websites like Amazon, but almost none of those budget alternatives are going to give you anywhere near the quality or reliability that you would find in a premium product from a well-established brand.

High quality goods can be very expensive but, buried among the seemingly endless barrage of Black Friday gaming deals flooding popular retailers right now, there are some fantastic lowest ever prices on pink hardware. As an expert in all kinds of pretty gaming peripherals, I have assembled this short list of recommendations that would be perfect for adding some pink to your gaming setup. Each item on this list is currently at its lowest ever price at Amazon in the US, so you can be sure that you’re getting the best possible deal right now.

Today's best pink peripheral deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The sleek design of the Razer BlackShark V2 wired headset evokes the look of a helicopter pilot's headset, so I guess this Quartz version lets you look like a super cute pink helicopter pilot. It excels outside the looks department too, with comfy ear cups and full compatibility on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Razer

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard (Quartz Pink): was $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Razer Huntsman V2 is one of Razer's most popular gaming keyboards - and for good reason. It features clicky mechanical switches, super speedy response times, and lots of colorful RGB lighting. This pink version has the exact same features as the other Tenkeyless models but is clearly better because it's pink. UK price: was £117.30 now £104.53 at Amazon

Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Nothing compliments your pink keyboard quite like a matching mouse. The Razer Orochi V2 is a wireless option designed to be as lightweight and portable as possible making it absolutely perfect for use with both gaming laptops and desktop PCs. UK price: was £69.99 now £59.99 at Razer

You can still get pink gaming gear if you're not in the UK or US. Here are the very best (and pinkest) deals in your region:

