These PS5 controllers are great DualSense Edge alternatives, and they’re on sale for Black Friday

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner who’s been contemplating upgrading from the standard basic DualSense controller, Amazon is currently offering some great DualSense Edge alternatives at discounted prices for Black Friday.

To be exact, the wireless Victrix ProCon BFG controller (which can also be used on PC) is currently £138.99 at Amazon , which is a £41 saving from its usual £179.99 price. Another option is the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless controller, which is £209 at Amazon (down by £40 from the regular price of £244.99).

Those are pretty sizable discounts, and certainly some of the better Black Friday PS5 controller deals we’ve seen while rounding up the best Black Friday gaming deals . While they have their pros and cons, they're certainly worth considering if you don't fancy buying a DualSense Edge.

Today's best PS5 pro controller deals

Victrix ProCon BFG Wireless Controller - was £179.99 now £138.99 at Amazon

Save £41 - Although it doesn’t boast the haptic feedback or adaptive triggers that DualSense owners know and love, the Victrix ProCon BFG is a high-quality wireless controller, with a highly customizable modular design. This is an excellent deal that makes it more affordable than usual, and it’s a cheaper alternative to the pricey DualSense edge. Price check: Argos - £159.99



Razer Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 Wireless Controller - was £249.99 now £209 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you’re sick of the DualSense controller’s short battery life, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro may be able to provide you with the upgrade you’ve been looking for. As well as up to 30 hours of battery life, gamers can also make the most of four remappable paddles for greater control customization. Although still pricey, this deal makes it Amazon’s best offer yet. Price check: Currys - £209.99



For more PS5 pro controller deals, you can check out the price of the Victrix ProCon BFG and Razer Wolverine V2 Pro in your region below.