The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the Rolls-Royce of gaming headsets, and it's now better than half price in this early-EOFY deal

Pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired for only AU$268.

A SteelSeries gaming headset in front of a blue background
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Gaming peripherals have a nasty habit of being expensive. While there are quality accessories out there that can be scored for a bargain, it’s not every day we spot such gadgets for an attractive price – but today, we’ve found three of our favourite gaming headsets with attractive discounts, led by the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired, our favourite overall pair of PC gaming headphones.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired is the best gaming headset you can buy right now, based on our testing and reviews. First and foremost, we love its crisp and detailed sound, along with the fact it supports hi-res audio too. It's ludicrously comfortable, handy for those longer gaming sessions, and a nifty spatial audio feature introduces a whole new level of immersion we've yet to find on another gaming headset.

Do note that the wired model on sale here is only compatible with PC, PS5 and Switch platforms. If you’re an Xbox gamer then you’ll need to pick up the wireless version (it unfortunately hasn't received the same discount at the time of writing, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any discounts during EOFY).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired: was AU$565 now AU$268 at Amazon

Save AU$297

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired review, we fell in love with the attached GameDac Gen 2 panel, which allows you to adjust audio presets all from a gadget attached to the AUX cable. We also fell for the sleek design and microphone that tucks away. We’ve previously seen this headset down to AU$247.40, but AU$268 isn’t a bad price at all.

Note this product ships from Amazon Germany and may not arrive as quickly as other items.

View Deal

Other epic gaming headset discounts

It’s not just the Arctis Nova Pro discounted on Amazon right now. Other incredible headsets, including the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 and the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless, have both seen massive discounts as we approach the EOFY sales period.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless: was AU$399 now AU$268 at Amazon

Save AU$150.42

Currently TechRadar’s favourite multi-platform headset, this model is brilliant for switching between PC and console effortlessly via its handy USB-C dongle. In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review, we applauded the headset for its neutral sound quality, long battery life, fast charging and customisation via the Sonar app. Our only major criticism was that it’s a little pricier than what we would have liked – not that you'd have to worry about this with such a saving.

View Deal
Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless
Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless: was AU$449.95 now AU$295 at Amazon

Save AU$154.95

This headset might not feature on our list of the best gaming headsets, but it is my personal favourite – so I’m listing it, try and stop me. The Logitech G Pro X 2 is an incredible headset with a long-lasting battery life, exceptional surround sound, and handy removable microphone. In our Logitech G Pro X 2 review, we awarded the headset four and half stars, complimenting its lightweight construction, premium app, DTS Super Stereo integration and incredible audio, though noted it’s not cheap. Thankfully there’s a sale.


Only the black and white models are discounted to this price, but if it’s still too pricey, you could also consider the Logitech G Pro X 2 SE for AU$155 (was AU$199.95).

View Deal

Zachariah Kelly
Zachariah Kelly
Staff Writer

Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer. 

