The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the Rolls-Royce of gaming headsets, and it’s now better than half price in this early-EOFY deal
Pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired for only AU$268.
Gaming peripherals have a nasty habit of being expensive. While there are quality accessories out there that can be scored for a bargain, it’s not every day we spot such gadgets for an attractive price – but today, we’ve found three of our favourite gaming headsets with attractive discounts, led by the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired, our favourite overall pair of PC gaming headphones.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired is the best gaming headset you can buy right now, based on our testing and reviews. First and foremost, we love its crisp and detailed sound, along with the fact it supports hi-res audio too. It's ludicrously comfortable, handy for those longer gaming sessions, and a nifty spatial audio feature introduces a whole new level of immersion we've yet to find on another gaming headset.
Do note that the wired model on sale here is only compatible with PC, PS5 and Switch platforms. If you’re an Xbox gamer then you’ll need to pick up the wireless version (it unfortunately hasn't received the same discount at the time of writing, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any discounts during EOFY).
Save AU$297
In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired review, we fell in love with the attached GameDac Gen 2 panel, which allows you to adjust audio presets all from a gadget attached to the AUX cable. We also fell for the sleek design and microphone that tucks away. We’ve previously seen this headset down to AU$247.40, but AU$268 isn’t a bad price at all.
Note this product ships from Amazon Germany and may not arrive as quickly as other items.
Other epic gaming headset discounts
It’s not just the Arctis Nova Pro discounted on Amazon right now. Other incredible headsets, including the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 and the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless, have both seen massive discounts as we approach the EOFY sales period.
Save AU$150.42
Currently TechRadar’s favourite multi-platform headset, this model is brilliant for switching between PC and console effortlessly via its handy USB-C dongle. In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review, we applauded the headset for its neutral sound quality, long battery life, fast charging and customisation via the Sonar app. Our only major criticism was that it’s a little pricier than what we would have liked – not that you'd have to worry about this with such a saving.
Save AU$154.95
This headset might not feature on our list of the best gaming headsets, but it is my personal favourite – so I’m listing it, try and stop me. The Logitech G Pro X 2 is an incredible headset with a long-lasting battery life, exceptional surround sound, and handy removable microphone. In our Logitech G Pro X 2 review, we awarded the headset four and half stars, complimenting its lightweight construction, premium app, DTS Super Stereo integration and incredible audio, though noted it’s not cheap. Thankfully there’s a sale.
Only the black and white models are discounted to this price, but if it’s still too pricey, you could also consider the Logitech G Pro X 2 SE for AU$155 (was AU$199.95).
You might also like...
- The newly revealed Logitech G522 Lightspeed could become the new mid-range wireless gaming headset to beat
- I've spent a few weeks with the Corsair VOID Wireless V2, and it's proved to be one of the best gaming headsets on the market
- Say hello to one of the most niche PS5 controllers you’ll see this year
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.