The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the Rolls-Royce of gaming headsets, and it’s now better than half price in this early-EOFY deal

Gaming peripherals have a nasty habit of being expensive. While there are quality accessories out there that can be scored for a bargain, it’s not every day we spot such gadgets for an attractive price – but today, we’ve found three of our favourite gaming headsets with attractive discounts, led by the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired, our favourite overall pair of PC gaming headphones.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired is the best gaming headset you can buy right now, based on our testing and reviews. First and foremost, we love its crisp and detailed sound, along with the fact it supports hi-res audio too. It's ludicrously comfortable, handy for those longer gaming sessions, and a nifty spatial audio feature introduces a whole new level of immersion we've yet to find on another gaming headset.

Do note that the wired model on sale here is only compatible with PC, PS5 and Switch platforms. If you’re an Xbox gamer then you’ll need to pick up the wireless version (it unfortunately hasn't received the same discount at the time of writing, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any discounts during EOFY).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired: was AU$565 now AU$268 at Amazon Save AU$297 In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired review, we fell in love with the attached GameDac Gen 2 panel, which allows you to adjust audio presets all from a gadget attached to the AUX cable. We also fell for the sleek design and microphone that tucks away. We’ve previously seen this headset down to AU$247.40, but AU$268 isn’t a bad price at all. Note this product ships from Amazon Germany and may not arrive as quickly as other items.

Other epic gaming headset discounts

It’s not just the Arctis Nova Pro discounted on Amazon right now. Other incredible headsets, including the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 and the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless, have both seen massive discounts as we approach the EOFY sales period.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless: was AU$399 now AU$268 at Amazon Save AU$150.42 Currently TechRadar’s favourite multi-platform headset, this model is brilliant for switching between PC and console effortlessly via its handy USB-C dongle. In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review, we applauded the headset for its neutral sound quality, long battery life, fast charging and customisation via the Sonar app. Our only major criticism was that it’s a little pricier than what we would have liked – not that you'd have to worry about this with such a saving.