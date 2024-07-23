The Shock Blue Xbox controller looks amazing and it's never had a lower Amazon price than right now

If you're after a new official Xbox controller, then this deal is well worth paying attention to. One of the best-looking models of the Xbox Wireless Controller is currently on sale for a new lowest-ever Amazon price.

I'm talking about the Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller, which is discounted to just $44 at Amazon (was $64.99). That's a $20.99 saving and the biggest discount that we have seen on this particular edition from Amazon itself.

This is a pretty excellent deal, especially when you consider the fact that most exciting colorways like these often come at a hefty premium. This price is also currently matching the cost of the much more boring Black and Robot White models, so there's really no reason not to pick it up if you like the design.

Lowest-ever price on a Shock Blue controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the way to go if you want a gamepad to use with your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or PC. It's one of the best PC controllers and one of the best Xbox controllers but is also fully compatible with Android and iOS, making it a compelling option for mobile gamers.

It's seriously versatile and superb value given its high build quality and features. We awarded the original Black version of the controller a glowing four out of five stars in our review, praising its highly ergonomic and comfortable design in addition to the sheer number of improvements made compared to the previous model.

You can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.