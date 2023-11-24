Need gaming accessories for your gaming PC? Check out these Black Friday deals for as low as £10

Finding great Black Friday deals during the big event is hard enough, but trying to find some for cheap gaming accessories that pair well with the best gaming PCs and the best PC games is even harder. Luckily, there are plenty of them you can take advantage of on Amazon, with one being as low as £9.99.

If you're looking for great deals, the standout one is for the Logitech M185 which is on sale for just £9.99 on Amazon, which is absolutely incredible for such a solid quality mouse. It's not meant for hardcore gamers, more casual ones – and office workers will get tons of mileage out of it.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best gaming keyboards, the best gaming mouse or the best PC gaming headsets but didn't have the funds before, take advantage of these sales during this big day.

The best Black Friday gaming peripheral deals

Logitech G G502 HERO: was £79.99 now £26.90 at Amazon

This is an excellent price for a hardcore-minded gaming mouse with some solid specs including 25,600 DPI, RGB lighting for those wanting some great aesthetics, adjustable weights, and a whopping 11 programmable buttons. It has very briefly dipped to £24.99 once before, but still, 66% off the original RRP can't be sniffed at.

Logitech M185: was £15.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

An great deal (although it has even dipped to a couple of pounds less back in 2021), this wireless mouse is excellent for more casual gamers as well as office workers with a solid 1,000 DPI. It's also ambidextrous, which is a claim that most other mice can't make.

Logitech G Driving Force: was £54.99 now £29 at Amazon

For racing sim enthusiasts, this wired gear level is the perfect accompaniment for a driving wheel, allowing for even greater immersion while playing. It's compatible with current and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC and at 47% off, there's a lot to like.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was £59.99 now £34.99 on Amazon

This gaming headset deal makes it far more budget-minded and comes with a host of features including Hi-Fi drivers, 360° spatial audio, and AirWeave memory foam ear cushions. It's also compatible with current and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC.

SteelSeries Apex 3: was £69.99 now £44.99 on Amazon

For those in need of a full-sized non-mechanical gaming keyboard, this is an excellent deal that makes this SteelSeries an affordable option for gamers. It also features N-key rollover, anti-ghosting, RGB lighting, and more.

