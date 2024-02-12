Need a new gaming monitor? Check out these superb Presidents' Day savings at Newegg

Newegg's Presidents' Day savings this year haven't disappointed. Among them are some seriously tempting discounts on gaming monitors; ideal if you're keen on spending as little as possible on a sharp new display for your console.

For us, the pick of the bunch has to be this stellar $180 saving on the 32-inch Acer Nitro 1000R curved gaming monitor. Right now, it's down to just $269.99 at Newegg (was $449.99). The smaller 27-inch model is also down to just $219.99 (was $379.99), and overall, both are fantastic options if you're in the market for a 1440p-capable display that can take advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate for console games with supported performance modes.

We've rounded up a few Newegg discounts for the Acer Nitro 1000R and similar gaming monitors below. But you'll need to act quick; the savings are only around for another day, so they're well worth jumping on now if you're looking to save significant cash on some of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

Acer Nitro 1000R 32-inch curved gaming monitor: was $449.99 now $269.99 at Newegg

Save $180 - An utterly enormous saving for Acer's excellent curved gaming monitor. With 1440p resolution and support for up to 240Hz refresh rate, it's an excellent choice for both console and PC players. 27-inch model: was $379.99 now $219.99 at Newegg

KTC 24-inch gaming monitor: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - On a tighter budget? This KTC monitor is a fine cheap pick, offering a 1080p display, up to 165Hz refresh rate and basic HDR. The compact 24-inch size also makes it a good choice for those with little space to work with in their gaming setup.

Acer Predator XB273U 27-inch gaming monitor: was $699.99 now $399.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - Acer provides a more premium discount here with a staggering $300 off its excellent Predator gaming monitor. With a low response time of 0.5ms, support for FreeSync and HDR400, it's a monitor that provides an incredibly vivid image while keeping input lag to an absolute minimum.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQV 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $349.99 now $269.99 at Newegg

Save $80 - This ASUS ROG curved monitor is down to an impressive rate at Newegg right now. It's 1440p, offers support for G-Sync, FreeSync and HDR400, and has a lovely 1ms response time. The discount will say $299.99 on the store page, but you can save an additional $30 at checkout with promo code YPCADP656.

Browse the full range of Newegg Presidents' Day discounts here.

Not in the US? Don't worry, we've rounded up the best prices for the gaming monitors listed in your region below.

Looking for more additions to your gaming setup? Be sure to check out our guide to the Secretlab Valentine's Day sales while they're still live.