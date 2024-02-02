Secretlab's early Valentine's Day sale is slashing the prices of its best gaming chairs

Secretlab has launched its Valentine's Day sale a little ahead of schedule. As a result, several Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs have seen generous discounts over at the brand's official website, providing a chance to buy one of the best gaming chairs for less.

Buyers can save up to $100 / £100 off Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs right now, and we've included some of our favorite picks below. Additionally, several Secretlab Classics, like the Titan 2020 model, are also up to $100 / £200 off. Again, we've highlighted some of the best of the bunch in our curated list of deals below.

Secretlab chairs get discounted a few times a year, though this is particularly during big sales periods in the summer months and over the Holidays. As a result, this Valentine's Day sale presents an early chance to grab what TechRadar considers "the most comfortable chair we've ever used." And as it's the season of love, these discounts could make for a great gift for the significant other in your life.

Also worth noting is that every chair featured below comes with a magnetic memory foam head cushion (worth $49 / £39) at no extra cost. Additionally, most skins and special editions have also seen discounts, such as the K/DA POP/STARS, Dota 2 and Oracle Red Bull Racing editions. Most models do seem to be selling through fast, however, so it may be advantageous to take a look at the discounts now to avoid disappointment.

Check below for all the best Secretlab gaming chair deals this Valentine's Day sale.

Secretlab Titan 2020 (Dark Knight Edition): was $574 now $474 at Secretlab

Save $100 - This older model is coming in slightly cheaper than the more recent Titan Evo. But it does sport a slick Dark Knight aesthetic that's subtle enough to still blend in with most gaming setups. In the UK, however, only the standard Titan Evo 2020 is currently available to purchase. UK price (Titan 2020 Classic): was £765 now £564 at Secretlab

Secretlab NeueChair: was $769 now $729 at Secretlab

Save $40 - While only a relatively mild discount, those after a more office-suitable chair will find a lot to love with the exceptionally comfortable and ergonomic Neuechair, that's priced at the lower end of the premium office chair space. UK price: was £574 now £534 at Secretlab

Outside of the US and the UK? Fear not, we've rounded up all the best prices for Secretlab Titan Evo chairs in your region below.

Looking to seriously upgrade your gaming setup? Consider browsing our guides to the best gaming desks and most comfortable gaming chairs for a wider range of options.