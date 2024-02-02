Secretlab's early Valentine's Day sale is slashing the prices of its best gaming chairs

Secretlab has launched its Valentine's Day sale a little ahead of schedule. As a result, several Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs have seen generous discounts over at the brand's official website, providing a chance to buy one of the best gaming chairs for less.
Buyers can save up to $100 / £100 off Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs right now, and we've included some of our favorite picks below. Additionally, several Secretlab Classics, like the Titan 2020 model, are also up to $100 / £200 off. Again, we've highlighted some of the best of the bunch in our curated list of deals below.
Secretlab chairs get discounted a few times a year, though this is particularly during big sales periods in the summer months and over the Holidays. As a result, this Valentine's Day sale presents an early chance to grab what TechRadar considers "the most comfortable chair we've ever used." And as it's the season of love, these discounts could make for a great gift for the significant other in your life.
Also worth noting is that every chair featured below comes with a magnetic memory foam head cushion (worth $49 / £39) at no extra cost. Additionally, most skins and special editions have also seen discounts, such as the K/DA POP/STARS, Dota 2 and Oracle Red Bull Racing editions. Most models do seem to be selling through fast, however, so it may be advantageous to take a look at the discounts now to avoid disappointment.
Check below for all the best Secretlab gaming chair deals this Valentine's Day sale.
Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair: was
$639 now $519 at Secretlab
Save $120 - This is one of the more generous savings as part of Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale. And for many, this is the quintessential Secretlab model, built with comfortable leather and featuring the brand's bespoke CloudSwap armrest tops.
XL size: was
$689 now $569 at Secretlab
UK price: was
£539 now £439 at Secretlab
Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair with SoftWeave Plus fabric: was
$659 now $539 at Secretlab
Save $120 - If you prefer a softer material than leather, then the SoftWeave model of the Secretlab Titan Evo has also been heavily discounted. It's a little pricier, but arguably even more comfortable based on your preferences.
XL size: was
$719 now $589 at Secretlab
UK price: was
£579 now £469 at Secretlab
Secretlab Titan 2020 (Dark Knight Edition): was
$574 now $474 at Secretlab
Save $100 - This older model is coming in slightly cheaper than the more recent Titan Evo. But it does sport a slick Dark Knight aesthetic that's subtle enough to still blend in with most gaming setups. In the UK, however, only the standard Titan Evo 2020 is currently available to purchase.
UK price (Titan 2020 Classic): was
£765 now £564 at Secretlab
Secretlab NeueChair: was
$769 now $729 at Secretlab
Save $40 - While only a relatively mild discount, those after a more office-suitable chair will find a lot to love with the exceptionally comfortable and ergonomic Neuechair, that's priced at the lower end of the premium office chair space.
UK price: was
£574 now £534 at Secretlab
Outside of the US and the UK? Fear not, we've rounded up all the best prices for Secretlab Titan Evo chairs in your region below.
Looking to seriously upgrade your gaming setup? Consider browsing our guides to the best gaming desks and most comfortable gaming chairs for a wider range of options.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.