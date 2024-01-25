If you're after a new Xbox headset, don't sleep on this superb SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X deal

On the lookout for a deal on one of the best Xbox Series X headsets? You'll probably want to take a look at this current Amazon deal for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X.

Right now, the popular mid-range headset is down to a record-low price at the online retailer. You can pick one up yourself for just $119.99; that's roughly a $60 saving off of its usual $179.99 retail price. While two colorways are available to purchase - black or white - the latter model sadly hasn't received the same discount as its counterpart.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X gaming headset is designed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but it's also compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Effectively, it's the Xbox alternative to the PlayStation-compatible SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P which, in our review, we praised for its excellent comfort, crystal clear microphone and all-around fantastic audio.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X supports 360-degree spatial audio and has a microphone that leverages AI tech to cancel out background noise. Furthermore, its dongle has dual audio support, allowing players to simultaneously listen to game and mobile output. That's handy if you need to take a call while gaming, or if you like to listen to your own tunes while playing the best Xbox Series X games.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X gaming headset: was $179.95 now $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a fantastic saving on one of the best mid-range headsets for Xbox consoles. Boasting excellent audio quality, a top-tier microphone and a superb level of comfort, it ticks all of the boxes you'd expect from a headset at this price point. Price check: Walmart - $119.99



