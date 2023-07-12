I'd sell my soul for these top 5 Pokémon TCG Prime Day deals that are still live

As Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins to draw to a close, we've taken a look at all the best Pokémon TCG deals still available for fans to snap up.

There's already been a ton of fantastic Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals; I recently snapped up the newest Scarlet and Violet expansion at its lowest-ever price. However, if you're looking for more than just playing cards, be sure to check out the best Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals before the end of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

As someone who has collected Pokémon TCG for two decades, I've been pleasantly surprised by the amount of fantastic Pokémon TCG deals this Prime Day. While the sales period is drawing to a close, there's still time to snap up some terrific deals for Trainer Boxes at their lowest-ever prices. To help you find the best deals, we've summarized all the stand-out discounts that are still available in the US and UK before Prime Day ends.

Today's best Pokémon TCG deals

Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals

Pokemon TCG: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box: was $74.95 now $40.49 at Amazon

Save $34.46 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the brilliant Shining Fates Trainer Box. If you're in the market for more Sword and Shield-era cards filled with tons of shiny, V and VMAX cards to collect. This Trainer Box includes one Eevee VMAX foil promo card, 10 booster packs, and a bunch of different Eevee-themed accessories. Price Check: Walmart - $44.46

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Trainer Box is at the lowest price we've ever seen. The full-arts present in this box are some of my all-time favorites in the series. It's a fantastic set that's well worth a look-in. This Trainer Box includes one full-art Pikachu promo foil, nine booster packs, and loads of Paldea-themed accessories. Price Check: Walmart - $34.99

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box: was $44.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - We've seen this Elite Trainer Box jump up and down in price throughout the current Prime Day period. So there's no better time to snap this deal up now than it's at its lowest-ever price. This Elite Trainer Box includes eight booster packs, a player's guide to Sword and Shield, and Alolan Vulpix-themed accessories. Price Check: Target - $32.99

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Box: was $42.25 now $38.35 at Amazon

Save $3.90 - This is just $1 off the lowest-ever price for one of the newest TCG sets. The Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG is one of my favorite sets to date, with a slew of new Paldean Pokémon with full-arts, Tera- Pokémon-EX, and even the new story-telling full-art cards. This Elite Trainer Box includes one full-art promo card, 9 booster packs, and a range of accessories. Price Check: Walmart - $35.94

Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard: was $119.99 now $106.95 at Amazon

Save $13.04 - While this isn't the cheapest we've seen the Premium Collection go, it's always great to see such an iconic TCG set go on sale. If you're interested in this deal, then act quickly, as we've already seen the price rise since it was first discounted yesterday. This box set includes three etched foil promo cards, including Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, as well as 16 booster packs and more custom accessories. Price Check: Walmart - $97.32

Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals in the UK

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Elite Trainer Box: was £49.99 now £34.45 at Amazon

Save £15.54 - This incredible box is at its lowest price ever. Lost Origin includes some fantastic full-arts, brilliant V and VMAX, as well as my favorite dark legendary Giratina. This Trainer Box includes eight booster packs, 65 Giratina card sleeves, and a slew of great Giratine-themed accessories. Price Check: Pokémon Store - £49.99

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved: was £44.99 now £39.78 at Amazon

Save £5.21 - While this isn't a massive saving, it's still surprising that we're seeing discounts on this newest TCG expansion at all, considering it's been out for less than a month. This Trainer Box includes one full-art Pikachu promo foil, nine booster packs, and loads of Paldea-themed accessories. Price Check: Very - £45

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box: was £44.99 now £33 at Amazon

Save £11.99 - In another fantastic Prime Day deal, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Astral Radiance Trainer Box. However, this fantastic deal won't stay around for long, so best strike while the iron's hot. This Trainer Box includes eight booster packs, 65 card sleeves with Darkrai on them, and a ton of great Darkrai-themed accessories. Price Check: Pokémon Store - £49.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet Elite Trainer Box: was £44.99 now £39.60 at Amazon

Save £5.39 - This is the lowest-ever price for one of the newest TCG sets. The Scarlet and Violet has quickly become one of my favorite TCG sets to date, with a slew of new Paldean Pokémon with full-arts, Tera- Pokemon-EX, and even the new story-telling full-art cards. This Elite Trainer Box includes one full-art promo card, 9 booster packs, and a range of accessories. Price Check: Very - £38.99

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze Elite Trainer Box: was £54.99 now £39.86 at Amazon

Save £15.13 - While this isn't the lowest we've ever seen the price drop for the Darkness Ablaze TCG set, this is still a great deal on a wonderful collection. As Prime Day begins to wrap up, we're seeing fewer and fewer deals, so be sure to act quickly. This Trainer Box includes eight booster packs, various V and VMAX cards, and various Eternatus-themed accessories. Price Check: Pokémon Store - £39.99

As Prime Day draw to an end, make sure to check out all the remaining Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED deals, as well as some Prime Day Warhammer deals if you're a fan of collectables.

There's never been a better time to start collecting Pokémon cards or replenish an old collection, thanks to all the new incredible TCG sets out now, including Scarlet and Violet, as well as some old classics. On top of this, with the incredible Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals, you'll have an easy time making your way through your must-have cards checklist.