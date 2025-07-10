If you've been holding out for a top Xbox Wireless Controller deal this Prime Day, then I may have just found the one for you, especially if you're a fan of a certain hyper-violent first-person shooter series. That's right; the Doom: The Dark Ages limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller has plummeted to a record-low price of just £56.95 (was £74.99) at Amazon.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are awash with Xbox Wireless Controller savings, but this 24% discount on the Doom: The Dark Ages gamepad is one of my favorites. It's not the first time it's gone on sale, but this is absolutely the cheapest it's ever been at the online retailer.

Not in the UK? Click here to check out the best deals for the Xbox Wireless Controller in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller really needs no introduction at this point. It's made a name for itself as one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers, simply thanks to its excellent build quality and reliability.

Xbox definitely went all-out with the design of this limited edition controller, too. I love the shiny armor green hue, metallic-looking grips, and all the little touches like the glyphs and blood splatter. At 24% off, I'd definitely consider grabbing one while stocks last if you're a big Doom fan.