If you've been holding out for a top Xbox Wireless Controller deal this Prime Day, then I may have just found the one for you, especially if you're a fan of a certain hyper-violent first-person shooter series. That's right; the Doom: The Dark Ages limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller has plummeted to a record-low price of just £56.95 (was £74.99) at Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day deals are awash with Xbox Wireless Controller savings, but this 24% discount on the Doom: The Dark Ages gamepad is one of my favorites. It's not the first time it's gone on sale, but this is absolutely the cheapest it's ever been at the online retailer.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller
This is the lowest UK price we've seen yet for the striking Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller. Xbox typically does a good job of sprucing up its limited edition gamepads, and this here is no exception, especially if you're already a superfan of the modern Doom games.
The Xbox Wireless Controller really needs no introduction at this point. It's made a name for itself as one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers, simply thanks to its excellent build quality and reliability.
Xbox definitely went all-out with the design of this limited edition controller, too. I love the shiny armor green hue, metallic-looking grips, and all the little touches like the glyphs and blood splatter. At 24% off, I'd definitely consider grabbing one while stocks last if you're a big Doom fan.
