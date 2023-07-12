These 5 video game deals for under $30 will finally make me bulk out my library

We’ve seen some fantastic gaming deals this Prime Day, covering everything you need to upgrade your setup, be it through a new console or a new chair, or even going as far to include hardware like controllers and headsets so you can get kitted out for less. But, on top of the mass of hardware deals we have seen so far this year, we’ve seen some great deals on the software side of things.

If you’ve been browsing the best video game deals already, then you’re probably feeling a little overwhelmed with just how many games there are to sift through. We are even seeing some reasonable discounts on newer titles like Street Fighter 6, which has an 11% discount for PS5 and a 12% discount for Xbox Series X, so if you’ve been waiting for the best time to bulk out your gaming library, its worth seeing if any of the best PS5 games or the best Xbox Series X games are reduced.

That said, a lot of these games will cost you upward of $40, but if you are on the search to stretch your money slightly further, there are a handful of games available for under $30 which are worth considering adding to your library. Even well-loved titles like Just Dance are receiving massive discounts, landing them in the $30 ballpark. We’ve rounded up five of the best games for under $30 so you can make sure you don’t walk away from Prime Day empty-handed.

Best US video game deals for under $30

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin - Divine Edition (PlayStation 4) was $49.99 now $29.99 on Amazon

Save 40% - if you're rocking Sony's legacy console, don't feel like Prime Day deals don't stretch to you. We're seeing discounts on multiple titles, but this discount on Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin will transport you to an adventure you might've originally missed for a much cheaper price.

Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X) was $39.99 now $19.97 on Amazon

Save 50% - as a game we would consider a must-play, there's no better time to purchase Grand Theft Auto V than when it's half-off. Although not the lowest price we've ever seen, we can't see it dropping much further as Prime Day comes to a close.

The Callisto Protocol Standard Edition (Xbox Series X) was $49.99 now $29.83 on Amazon

Save 40% - The Callisto Protocol is a game worth playing, but it's not something we'd advice paying full price for, which is why making a serious saving this Prime Day is worth considering.

Just Dance 2023 Edition was $59.99 now $14.99 on Amazon

Save 75% - If you're preparing for the next edition of Just Dance to hit the market, you might want to brush up your moves with the current game on the market. For an incredibly low price, in face the lowest we have ever seen it, it's well worth picking up before Prime Day ends.

Harvestella (Nintendo Switch) was $59.99 now $29.99 on Amazon

Save 50% - If you're looking for the next Switch game to sink hours into, Harvestella is now boasting an impressive 50% discount, marking its lowest price to date on Amazon. As we are now entering the last few hours of the event, you might want to act fast before this deal disappears.

We've still got a fair few hours before the end of Amazon Prime Day 2023, so if you're desperately looking for the best deals it might be worth looking at our gaming deals hub. If you want to see a larger example of some of the best video game deals, we have a page for that too, alongside the best gaming headset deals available to you can immerse yourself into your new purchase.