Sony confirms PSVR 2 is being tested to support 'additional games on PC'

It's potentially fantastic - and arguably overdue - news for PSVR 2 owners, as Sony has confirmed the VR headset is being tested to support games available on PC.

Snuck into an official PlayStation Blog post regarding a selection of upcoming games for PSVR 2, the relevant paragraph reads as follows: "...we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

While Sony is aiming to have PC support available for PSVR 2 sometime this year, the extent of said support is currently unclear. As a result, we don't know if this means much wider access to some of the best VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, or if it'll simply allow compatibility with a handful of titles - potentially games that are available on both PC and PSVR 2.

In any case, it's welcome news if you feel that PSVR 2's first year on sale has been underwhelming in terms of software support. While there have been notable standouts, like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Arizona Sunshine 2, it's largely a library of games that you'll also find on competing (and cheaper) products such as Meta Quest 3.

Some recent, high-profile releases have also been absent from PSVR 2. Where Powerwash Simulator VR, Sniper Elite VR and EA Sports WRC's dedicated VR mode launched on PC, they were all nowhere to be seen on Sony's proprietary headset. Hopefully, this upcoming PC support means that PSVR 2 owners will be able to plug their headsets into their desktop and have it be compatible with those titles alongside many more.

