Sniper Elite's VR game will be coming to the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro

The Sniper Elite VR game has been out for a while now, with some mixed reception. But thanks to a new trailer, some life has been breathed back into the gory action game.

With your trusty rifle at your side, players must gaze down the scope one more time in this WW2 first-person shooter. Based in southern Italy during 1943, Fascist forces have occupied your homeland; all that is left is for you to utilize your skills and all the guns possible to free your home. Thanks to an array of firearms, your job going behind enemy lines and destroying significant resources isn't too hard.

Despite being released in 2021, Sniper Elite VR just got a trailer announcing its arrival on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. This hopefully means players will experience better in-game graphics as well as smoother fights. Unfortunately, while some players seem to love this nitty-gritty first-person shooter, many are calling it out for bugs and other problems. Steam users point towards sporadic crashing around Chapter Two and annoying controls that make the guns handle very poorly.

The minimum requirements call for 8GB RAM and at least an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 480. While this isn't the most demanding requirement, you'll also need a Meta Quest headset of some kind, so there are plenty of hoops to jump through.

Even with its slightly janky in-game fights and the fact that this VR title is shorter than the original game, there's still a lot to enjoy. With 18 replayable missions that supply hours of thrilling firefights, there's never a dull moment. If you're looking for a reason to shoot fascists in VR, then this is the game for you.

