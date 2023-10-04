PowerWash Simulator VR coming to Meta Quest - but not PSVR 2 - this year

Suit up, folks; PowerWash Simulator VR is heading to Meta Quest headsets in just under a month's time.

The PowerWash Simulator VR port is being developed by nDreams, creators of other well-received VR games like Synapse and Little Cities. It's blasting onto Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets on November 2.

Unfortunately, though, PSVR 2 owners will be missing out, as there's currently no port planned for Sony's PS5 virtual reality headset. This is a bit of a shame, as the list of the best PSVR 2 games hasn't really changed all that much since the device's launch in February of this year.

Judging by the trailer, PowerWash Simulator VR looks to be pretty feature-complete, with maps recognizable from the console and PC version, including the skatepark, mayor's house, playground, and shipyard. Hopefully, it'll also feature the crossover maps from Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and the Spongebob Squarepants DLC pack.

Co-op is also supported, as well as VR-specific mechanics like reaching for powerwash nozzles on your toolbelt and checking the overall cleanliness progress on your wristwatch. Visually, though, it looks like the port takes a bit of a step-down, with the trailer noticeably lacking the shinier details produced by your washer's water on clean surfaces.

Lastly, pre-ordering PowerWash Simulator VR will net you an exclusive pair of Cat-Proof Gloves cosmetic items, for those of you who feel the need to look your best ahead of cleaning up the dirt-infested town of Muckingham. And if the VR port sticks to the console and PC version's content roadmap, VR players will get to enjoy a set of Warhammer 40,000 maps sometime before the end of the year.

Keen on PowerWash Simulator VR? Be sure to browse our list of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories to upgrade your VR setup ahead of the anticipated port's release in November.