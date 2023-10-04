PowerWash Simulator VR coming to Meta Quest - but not PSVR 2 - this year

Suit up, folks; PowerWash Simulator VR is heading to Meta Quest headsets in just under a month's time.
The PowerWash Simulator VR port is being developed by nDreams, creators of other well-received VR games like Synapse and Little Cities. It's blasting onto Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets on November 2.
Unfortunately, though, PSVR 2 owners will be missing out, as there's currently no port planned for Sony's PS5 virtual reality headset. This is a bit of a shame, as the list of the best PSVR 2 games hasn't really changed all that much since the device's launch in February of this year.
Judging by the trailer, PowerWash Simulator VR looks to be pretty feature-complete, with maps recognizable from the console and PC version, including the skatepark, mayor's house, playground, and shipyard. Hopefully, it'll also feature the crossover maps from Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and the Spongebob Squarepants DLC pack.
Co-op is also supported, as well as VR-specific mechanics like reaching for powerwash nozzles on your toolbelt and checking the overall cleanliness progress on your wristwatch. Visually, though, it looks like the port takes a bit of a step-down, with the trailer noticeably lacking the shinier details produced by your washer's water on clean surfaces.
Lastly, pre-ordering PowerWash Simulator VR will net you an exclusive pair of Cat-Proof Gloves cosmetic items, for those of you who feel the need to look your best ahead of cleaning up the dirt-infested town of Muckingham. And if the VR port sticks to the console and PC version's content roadmap, VR players will get to enjoy a set of Warhammer 40,000 maps sometime before the end of the year.
Keen on PowerWash Simulator VR? Be sure to browse our list of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories to upgrade your VR setup ahead of the anticipated port's release in November.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
