Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is launching later this year according to GameStop

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake might not have received a release date during its recent gameplay reveal, but a new leak has potentially confirmed when we will be able to finally play it.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 on June 9, fans were treated to plenty of announcements and reveals for upcoming titles, and among them was the first in-depth look at the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake - officially titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Unfortunately, we didn't receive a specific release date as some were expecting, but it looks like fans won't have to wait too long to play the game nevertheless.

According to a now-deleted X / Twitter post, US retailer GameStop revealed that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will launch on November 17, 2024 (as spotted VGC). The announcement was to coincide with the now-live pre-orders, but was quickly removed.

GameStop's website also lists the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with a release date of December 31, 2025.

Konami hasn't confirmed the release date just yet, so it's possible an official announcement will arrive in the coming months. It could also be the case that the date mentioned on GameStop is a placeholder date that is subject to change, but we'll have to wait and see.

Players can now pre-order two physical editions of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including a Standard and Collector's Edition. The game is also coming to PC via Steam.

It was confirmed earlier this year that all the original voices from the 2004 Metal Gear Solid 3 will be used in the upcoming remake, and we heard as much in the latest gameplay trailer.

We also got a look at the game's updated graphics and mechanics, as well as the protagonist Snake as he takes on a series of immersive stealth missions.