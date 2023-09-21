Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass members can expect to see a whole bunch of new games added to the service soon, including two Like a Dragon games.

During Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show livestream today (September 21), Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama announced that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be joining Xbox Game Pass.

Like a Dragon Gaiden will be a day-one Game Pass title when it launches on November 9, while also releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, while Like a Dragon: Ishin! - which was released in February - will arrive on the service later in the year.

"By playing this game, you’ll more fully appreciate the next game Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," Yokoyama said. "It also allows you to understand what kind of man Kazuma Kiryu is, his way of life, and his personality. Thus this work is a good start even for those who have never touched the series."

That's not all from the showcase, though. It was also revealed that Octopath Traveler 2, which launched on PlayStation, Switch, and PC earlier this year, will be making its way to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass in early 2024, along with several other titles from Japanese studios.

Those include Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, set to arrive on PC and Game Pass on September 26, followed by the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in early 2024, which is also coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the strategy RPG from publisher 505 Games and developer Rabbit and Bear Studios, will be making its way to Xbox and Game Pass when the game launches on April 23, 2024, alongside PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Alongside Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio also plans to release the next mainline entry in the Yakuza series next year.

The official launch date for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth was announced yesterday for January 26, 2024, and will be a cross-generational release for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

