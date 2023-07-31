Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name release date and news

The Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name release date has been fully announced, so we now know when we'll all get to play the upcoming Yakuza spin-off.

If you didn't know, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is an upcoming 2023 game that follows Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and then sets up the character for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (Yakuza 8). It's set to be a smaller experience when compared to a mainline game, but will introduce new fighting styles, and give players some more context for future games as far as Kiryu is concerned.

Here's when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming out, as well as a look at gameplay, trailers, and all of the latest news. As more details are revealed, this page will be updated. For now, here's what you need to know about the game.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - Cut to the chase

What is it? A spin-off of the Yakuza series set in the same world

A spin-off of the Yakuza series set in the same world When does it come out? November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Who is making it? Sega

(Image credit: SEGA)

The key information right now is that the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name release date is November 9, 2023. This puts it in a decent window of its own, just after the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In terms of platforms, the game is launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. This makes it a cross-generational release, so you'll be able to play even if you have yet to upgrade to current-gen consoles.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name trailers

The latest trailer we received for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was the gameplay reveal. It starts with a brief introduction to where we find Kiryu at the start of the story. A brawl is then shown, giving us our best looks yet at how combat is going to work. Check it out below:

We've included some more Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name trailers throughout this article. If you're looking for more, however, then the official Sega YouTube channel is the place to go. You can find developer commentary videos and trailers for other Yakuza titles.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name gameplay

So far, we've only seen some brief glimpses of in-game action for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It looks to be adopting the beat-em-up action featured in games like Yakuza 6 and Yakuza 0. This is not the same turn-based gameplay that Yakuza: Like a Dragon put forward back in 2020.

Players will take control of Kiryu once again, who now possess two unique fighting styles. First off there's the Yakuza style. This focuses on classic brawler abilities and action. Then there's Agent, which is new for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This is much faster and relies on high-tech gadgetry.

The game will also be a smaller experience compared to the mainline games but expect plenty of side missions and distractions while you play. Specifics on mini-games and quests have yet to be detailed.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name story and setting

(Image credit: SEGA)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name stars Kiryu, shortly after the events of Yakuza 6. He's gone into hiding to protect his family but is still working for an organization under a codename. The main setting is Yokohama, with an area called the Castle serving as a hub. Shortly after faking his own death, Kiryu is approached by a mysterious figure that drags him back into a criminal underworld, that runs adjacent to the dealings of the Yakuza. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name features a secret agent theme, and Kiryu will have access to spy gadgets and new technology.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name aims to fill in the gap between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. With Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth on its way as well, Kiryu's story will be left off for future mainline entries to pick up. From the looks of things, there are plenty more adventures with Kiryu on the horizon.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name news

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name reportedly digital-only

According to a recent Tweet by developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name looks like it may be download-only. This has yet to be fully confirmed, so we'll update once we hear more.

And next up to bat is…Find out in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name available for download Nov 9, 2023. #LikeaDragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/HltCAw750HJuly 26, 2023 See more

That's everything we know about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name so far. For more on what's coming to Xbox consoles, be sure to check out our new Xbox Series X games list.