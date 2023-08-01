Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date and news

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is the next mainline Yakuza game, essentially Yakuza 8, despite its rather confusing name. It serves as a continuation of both Kiryu and Ichiban's stories, and might just be taking the series to a new setting.

If you didn't know, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is an upcoming 2023 game that follows Ichiban after the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. From what we know so far, he's washing up on a beach in an unknown country and has to work with Kiryu to get himself out of a bind. Fans will be thankful to know that both characters are playable as well.

Here's everything we know about Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth including a look at when it's coming out, what the gameplay will be like, and where it might be set. As new details are revealed, this page will be updated. For now, here's the latest news and trailers.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth - Cut to the chase

What is it? Yakuza 8, essentially

Yakuza 8, essentially When does it come out? Early 2024

Early 2024 What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Who is making it? Sega

In lieu of a full Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth release date, we only have a launch window right now, and one of 'Early 2024.' In terms of platforms, the game is launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. This makes it a cross-generational release, so you'll be able to play even if you have yet to upgrade to current-gen consoles.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trailers

The latest trailer we received for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth was during the game's announcement. It shows Ichiban, the protagonist from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, washing up on a beach. He's also naked and then proceeds to walk up the beach as everything from umbrellas to hermit crabs protect his erm...dignity. Check it out below:

Currently, there's only one trailer for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. If you're looking for more when they go up, however, then the official Sega YouTube channel is the place to go. You can find developer commentary videos and trailers for other Yakuza titles too.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth gameplay

So far, we've yet to see gameplay for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. We expect it to continue on from where Yakuza: Like a Dragon left off, which featured a new style of turn-based combat. This is different from the brawler/beat-em-up combat showcased elsewhere in the series. The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, for example.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth story and setting

There's still plenty we don't know about Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth at present. It's a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and is essentially Yakuza 8. Given that it's a mainline entry, it's expected to combine the stories of Kiryu and Ichiban. In fact, both are playable characters here and will be the main focus of Infinite Wealth's story. The last time we saw Kiryu was in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but the upcoming spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is going to fill in some vital gaps before we get to Infinite Wealth.

In terms of setting, the announcement trailer appears to hint at the United States. Specifically, a Miami Beach-inspired locale. This has yet to be confirmed, but if it's true, this would be a first for the long-running RPG series. We expect at least part of the game to take place in Yokohama, or at least around Tokyo. Hopefully, more will be revealed in the future.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth news

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is Yakuza 8

RGG Studio has cleared up some confusion around whether Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is the next mainline Yakuza game. Turns out, that infinity symbol is actually an 8 on its side, and Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is Yakuza 8, just under a different name in the West. Check out the announcement below:

We’d like to share a message from Masayoshi Yokoyama, Director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.Thank you for your continued support of the Like a Dragon franchise!We look forward to you playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.#LikeaDragon #InfiniteWealth pic.twitter.com/82045mugg4June 15, 2023 See more

That's everything we know about Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth so far. For more on what's coming to Xbox consoles, be sure to check out our new Xbox Series X games list.